Marin, Solano, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake commercial real estate transactions: March 28 report
Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail and industrial properties in Marin, Solano, Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties via the following deals.
LEASES
Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)
Marin County
10,980sf at 201 Alameda del Prado, #103 & 201, Novato; office; Buckelew Programs; Theo Banks of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Gary E. Willard Trust; Theo Banks & Jeffrey Wilmore of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 16, 2024
6,412sf at 19 Digital Drive, #K, L, M, N, O, P, Q & R, Novato; industrial; Country Club Automotive Inc.; na; Cloudview Trail II LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 6, 2024
4,480sf at 101 Larkspur Landing Circle, #200, Larkspur; office; WMB2 LLP; Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; 101 Larkspur Landing Circle LLC; Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 16, 2024
1,822sf at 184 Bon Air Center, Greenbrae; retail; Hammett Alcala Pilates LLC; na; Bon Air, LP; Vesa Becam of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Sept. 25, 2023
1,370sf at 25 Mitchell Blvd., #2, San Rafael; office; Silver 9 LLC; Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; 101 Larkspur Landing Circle (Bank of Marin, trustee); Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 10, 2024
1,250sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #330, San Rafael; office; Primary Residential Mortgage; na; 1101 Fifth Avenue LLC; Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 19, 2024
989sf at 1401 Los Gamos, #150, San Rafael; office; Alarm Financial; Matt Storms & Nathan Ballard of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Denise Filakosky; Matt Storms & Nathan Ballard of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 24, 2024
896sf at 29 Miller Ave., Mill Valley; retail; Mill Valley Pasta Co.; Theo Banks of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Spaulding Enterprises; na; Jan. 10, 2024
887sf at 1330 Lincoln Ave., #304, San Rafael; office; Sarah J. Polfliet; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Gaetani Real Estate; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 10, 2024
709sf at 45 Mitchell Blvd., #10-10A, San Rafael; office; LL Scott Holdings; Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; 101 Larkspur Landing Circle (Bank of Marin, trustee); Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Dec. 12, 2023
644sf at 25 Tamalpais Ave., #B, San Anselmo; office; Price Hart Design LLC; na; David & Lydia Bell; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 25, 2024
605sf at 90 Throckmorton Ave., #19, Mill Valley; office; B612 Foundation; na; Keystone Block LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 19, 2024
500sf at 467B Magnolia Ave., Larkspur; office; Zachary Schwab; Vesa Becam & Theo Banks of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Magnolia Larkspur LLC; Vesa Becam & Theo Banks of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 8, 2024
Sonoma County
18,441sf at 110 Stony Point Road, #105, 150, 225, Santa Rosa; office; Santa Rosa City Schools; Dave Peterson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Basin Street Properties; Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; July 28, 2023
17,009sf at 6000 State Farm Drive, #150, Rohnert Park; office; Sutter Bay Medical Foundation; Shawn Johnson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; RP Investments LP; na; Jan. 29, 2024
6,983sf at 9105 Graton Rd., Graton; industrial; Trans India/Shikai; Jeffrey Wilmore of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; FJM Investments; na; Jan. 29, 2024
5,600sf at 7798 Bell Road, Windsor; industrial; Progression Gymnastics LLC; Russ Mayer of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Montour Properties LLC; Russ Mayer of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Dec. 4, 2023
5,537sf at 1377 Corporate Center Parkway, Santa Rosa; office; Nor Cal Phoenix Inc.; na; Parkway LLC; Shawn Johnson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 5, 2024
4,000sf at 195 Southwest Blvd., #205, Rohnert Park; retail; M3N Corporation dba Southwest Day Program; Joel Jaman of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Irming-Geissler-Ralph Trust; Annette Cooper & Bryan Altamirano of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Dec. 7, 2023
3,258sf at 3663 N. Laughlin Road, #100, 102, 104, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Duckhorn Wine Company; Jeffrey Wilmore of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Cornerstone Properties; na; Feb. 29, 2024