Marin, Solano, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake commercial real estate transactions: March 28 report

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL

Commercial real estate transactions

Send commercial real estate transactions to jquackenbush@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270. See more transaction reports.

Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail and industrial properties in Marin, Solano, Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties via the following deals.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)

Marin County

10,980sf at 201 Alameda del Prado, #103 & 201, Novato; office; Buckelew Programs; Theo Banks of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Gary E. Willard Trust; Theo Banks & Jeffrey Wilmore of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 16, 2024

6,412sf at 19 Digital Drive, #K, L, M, N, O, P, Q & R, Novato; industrial; Country Club Automotive Inc.; na; Cloudview Trail II LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 6, 2024

4,480sf at 101 Larkspur Landing Circle, #200, Larkspur; office; WMB2 LLP; Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; 101 Larkspur Landing Circle LLC; Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 16, 2024

1,822sf at 184 Bon Air Center, Greenbrae; retail; Hammett Alcala Pilates LLC; na; Bon Air, LP; Vesa Becam of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Sept. 25, 2023

1,370sf at 25 Mitchell Blvd., #2, San Rafael; office; Silver 9 LLC; Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; 101 Larkspur Landing Circle (Bank of Marin, trustee); Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 10, 2024

1,250sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #330, San Rafael; office; Primary Residential Mortgage; na; 1101 Fifth Avenue LLC; Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 19, 2024

989sf at 1401 Los Gamos, #150, San Rafael; office; Alarm Financial; Matt Storms & Nathan Ballard of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Denise Filakosky; Matt Storms & Nathan Ballard of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 24, 2024

896sf at 29 Miller Ave., Mill Valley; retail; Mill Valley Pasta Co.; Theo Banks of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Spaulding Enterprises; na; Jan. 10, 2024

Related: ‘This all started on accident’: Local chef turns making pasta into a new business

887sf at 1330 Lincoln Ave., #304, San Rafael; office; Sarah J. Polfliet; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Gaetani Real Estate; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 10, 2024

709sf at 45 Mitchell Blvd., #10-10A, San Rafael; office; LL Scott Holdings; Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; 101 Larkspur Landing Circle (Bank of Marin, trustee); Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Dec. 12, 2023

644sf at 25 Tamalpais Ave., #B, San Anselmo; office; Price Hart Design LLC; na; David & Lydia Bell; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 25, 2024

605sf at 90 Throckmorton Ave., #19, Mill Valley; office; B612 Foundation; na; Keystone Block LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 19, 2024

500sf at 467B Magnolia Ave., Larkspur; office; Zachary Schwab; Vesa Becam & Theo Banks of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Magnolia Larkspur LLC; Vesa Becam & Theo Banks of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 8, 2024

Sonoma County

18,441sf at 110 Stony Point Road, #105, 150, 225, Santa Rosa; office; Santa Rosa City Schools; Dave Peterson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Basin Street Properties; Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; July 28, 2023

Related: Santa Rosa office real estate market shows resilience

17,009sf at 6000 State Farm Drive, #150, Rohnert Park; office; Sutter Bay Medical Foundation; Shawn Johnson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; RP Investments LP; na; Jan. 29, 2024

6,983sf at 9105 Graton Rd., Graton; industrial; Trans India/Shikai; Jeffrey Wilmore of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; FJM Investments; na; Jan. 29, 2024

Related: Santa Rosa personal care products maker moves factory to be able to stay in Sonoma County

5,600sf at 7798 Bell Road, Windsor; industrial; Progression Gymnastics LLC; Russ Mayer of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Montour Properties LLC; Russ Mayer of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Dec. 4, 2023

5,537sf at 1377 Corporate Center Parkway, Santa Rosa; office; Nor Cal Phoenix Inc.; na; Parkway LLC; Shawn Johnson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 5, 2024

4,000sf at 195 Southwest Blvd., #205, Rohnert Park; retail; M3N Corporation dba Southwest Day Program; Joel Jaman of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Irming-Geissler-Ralph Trust; Annette Cooper & Bryan Altamirano of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Dec. 7, 2023

3,258sf at 3663 N. Laughlin Road, #100, 102, 104, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Duckhorn Wine Company; Jeffrey Wilmore of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Cornerstone Properties; na; Feb. 29, 2024

2,990sf at 36 Mill St., #A, Healdsburg; industrial; Vokel Cellars Inc.; Bryan Altamirano of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Artizan Kulture Inc.; Bryan Altamirano of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Sept. 6, 2023

2,622sf at 1360 N. Dutton Ave., #C, Santa Rosa; office; Side By Side; Shawn Johnson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Robert Wersen; Shawn Johnson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 14, 2024

2,360sf at 5460 State Farm Drive, #12, Rohnert Park; industrial; John Blickman; James Manley of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; San Francisco Property Management Co.; na; Dec. 24, 2023

2,189sf at 7702 Bell Road, Windsor; industrial; Erikson Lighting; Russ Mayer & James Manley of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; 5530 ORH LLC; Russ Mayer & James Manley of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Oct. 16, 2023

1,650sf at 1360 N. Dutton Ave., #B, Santa Rosa; office; Rebels & Glam Salon; Shawn Johnson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Robert Wersen; Shawn Johnson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 14, 2024

1,383sf at 15 W. Third St., Santa Rosa; office; Mindful Living Center California LLC; Brian Keegan & Bryan Altamirano of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; TIV Inc.; Brian Keegan & Bryan Altamirano of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Sept. 22, 2023

1,321sf at 8499 Old Redwood Highway, #200, Windsor; office; Alliance Medical Center; Rhonda Deringer of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Windsor Palms I; Rhonda Deringer of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 1, 2024

1,156sf at 1 Padre Parkway, #A, Rohnert Park; retail; Sylvia Garcia; Sara Wann of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Davis RP LLC; Sara Wann of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 14, 2024

688sf at 2 Padre Parkway, #200C, Rohnert Park; office; The Good Neighbor Supportive Living Services LLC; Sara Wann of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Davis RP LLC; Sara Wann of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 21, 2024

495sf at 1049 Fourth St., #F, Santa Rosa; office; Nathan LaFever dba Portrait Spa; Erlina D’Argenzio of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Dino & Maria D’Argenzio Family Trust; Erlina D’Argenzio of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 16, 2024

300sf at 4000 Montgomery Dr., #4A & 4B, Santa Rosa; office; Sophie Sing; na; Vern Cooper Co LLC; Doug Braik of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 2, 2024

160sf at 2841 Cleveland Ave., #16, Santa Rosa; office; Mary’s Help Home Care Health; Doug Braik of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Holm Family Trust; Doug Braik of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 12, 2024

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

Lake County

175,429sf at 9130 Soda Bay Road, Kelseyville; retail & residential (4 acres); Bach Industries LLC; Cathy Snow of Snow Lakefront Properties; Douglas E. Jones, trustee; Cathy Snow of Snow Lakefront Properties; Feb. 7, 2024; $1,549,000

Marin County

2,160sf at 500 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Greenbrae; office; 500 Sir Francis LLC; Hamed Adibnatanzi of Alokee Inc.; Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate LLC; Steven Caravelli & Kevin Caravelli of Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty; March 1, 2024; $2,120,000

1,700sf at 85A Galli Drive, #11 & 19, Novato; office/industrial; Heritage Landscapes LLC; Demi Basiliades of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Gregory C. Ellison & Jesse Apperson; na; Feb. 16, 2024; $500,000

Mendocino County

2,300sf at 327 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg; retail & residential; Sandra D. Brown & David W. Brown; Stephanie Berry of Century 21 Fort Bragg Realty; Richard Michael Lane Trust; Stephanie Berry of Century 21 Fort Bragg Realty; Feb. 5, 2024; $325,000

2,230sf at 166 E. Gobbi St., Ukiah; office; LS Health Properties LLC; Jeniffer Sobbizadeh of RE/MAX Gold–Selzer and Associates; David R. Groezinger; Tara Moratti of Coldwell Banker Mendo Realty; Feb. 2, 2024; $495,000

Solano County

1,875sf at 710 Marin St., Vallejo; retail; A Manitsas Family Trust; Mel Gomez of Messina Realty Inc.; Robert G. Litwin Trust, 1998 MacDonald Family Trust & MacDonald Family Trust; na; Feb. 29, 2024; $465,000

Sonoma County

17,000sf at 2850 McBride Lane, Santa Rosa; industrial; Postal Realty Holdings LLC; Doug Braik of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; McBride Lane Properties LLC; Doug Braik of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 14, 2024; $2,100,000

14,432sf at 1340 Commerce St., Petaluma; industrial; Woodside Holdings LP; Mike Flitner of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Bud & Diane Toly 2020 Trust; na; Feb. 21, 2024; $2,990,000

9,439sf at 5780 Labath Ave., Rohnert Park; industrial; North Bay Rehabilitation Services Inc.; Mike Flitner of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Dean & Marsha Stroope; Nathan Ballard & Sara Wann of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 16, 2024; $2,400,000

Commercial real estate transactions

Send commercial real estate transactions to jquackenbush@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270. See more transaction reports.

Show Comment