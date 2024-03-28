Marin, Solano, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake commercial real estate transactions: March 28 report

Send commercial real estate transactions to jquackenbush@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270 . See more transaction reports .

Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail and industrial properties in Marin, Solano, Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties via the following deals.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)

Marin County

10,980sf at 201 Alameda del Prado, #103 & 201, Novato; office; Buckelew Programs; Theo Banks of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Gary E. Willard Trust; Theo Banks & Jeffrey Wilmore of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 16, 2024

6,412sf at 19 Digital Drive, #K, L, M, N, O, P, Q & R, Novato; industrial; Country Club Automotive Inc.; na; Cloudview Trail II LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 6, 2024

4,480sf at 101 Larkspur Landing Circle, #200, Larkspur; office; WMB2 LLP; Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; 101 Larkspur Landing Circle LLC; Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 16, 2024

1,822sf at 184 Bon Air Center, Greenbrae; retail; Hammett Alcala Pilates LLC; na; Bon Air, LP; Vesa Becam of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Sept. 25, 2023

1,370sf at 25 Mitchell Blvd., #2, San Rafael; office; Silver 9 LLC; Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; 101 Larkspur Landing Circle (Bank of Marin, trustee); Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 10, 2024

1,250sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #330, San Rafael; office; Primary Residential Mortgage; na; 1101 Fifth Avenue LLC; Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 19, 2024

989sf at 1401 Los Gamos, #150, San Rafael; office; Alarm Financial; Matt Storms & Nathan Ballard of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Denise Filakosky; Matt Storms & Nathan Ballard of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 24, 2024

896sf at 29 Miller Ave., Mill Valley; retail; Mill Valley Pasta Co.; Theo Banks of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Spaulding Enterprises; na; Jan. 10, 2024

887sf at 1330 Lincoln Ave., #304, San Rafael; office; Sarah J. Polfliet; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Gaetani Real Estate; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 10, 2024

709sf at 45 Mitchell Blvd., #10-10A, San Rafael; office; LL Scott Holdings; Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; 101 Larkspur Landing Circle (Bank of Marin, trustee); Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Dec. 12, 2023

644sf at 25 Tamalpais Ave., #B, San Anselmo; office; Price Hart Design LLC; na; David & Lydia Bell; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 25, 2024

605sf at 90 Throckmorton Ave., #19, Mill Valley; office; B612 Foundation; na; Keystone Block LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 19, 2024

500sf at 467B Magnolia Ave., Larkspur; office; Zachary Schwab; Vesa Becam & Theo Banks of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Magnolia Larkspur LLC; Vesa Becam & Theo Banks of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 8, 2024

Sonoma County

18,441sf at 110 Stony Point Road, #105, 150, 225, Santa Rosa; office; Santa Rosa City Schools; Dave Peterson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Basin Street Properties; Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; July 28, 2023

17,009sf at 6000 State Farm Drive, #150, Rohnert Park; office; Sutter Bay Medical Foundation; Shawn Johnson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; RP Investments LP; na; Jan. 29, 2024

6,983sf at 9105 Graton Rd., Graton; industrial; Trans India/Shikai; Jeffrey Wilmore of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; FJM Investments; na; Jan. 29, 2024

5,600sf at 7798 Bell Road, Windsor; industrial; Progression Gymnastics LLC; Russ Mayer of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Montour Properties LLC; Russ Mayer of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Dec. 4, 2023

5,537sf at 1377 Corporate Center Parkway, Santa Rosa; office; Nor Cal Phoenix Inc.; na; Parkway LLC; Shawn Johnson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 5, 2024

4,000sf at 195 Southwest Blvd., #205, Rohnert Park; retail; M3N Corporation dba Southwest Day Program; Joel Jaman of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Irming-Geissler-Ralph Trust; Annette Cooper & Bryan Altamirano of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Dec. 7, 2023

3,258sf at 3663 N. Laughlin Road, #100, 102, 104, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Duckhorn Wine Company; Jeffrey Wilmore of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Cornerstone Properties; na; Feb. 29, 2024