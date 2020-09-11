MarinHealth, Anthem Blue Cross, at impasse over new contract agreement

MarinHealth Medical Center and Anthem Blue Cross will part ways in a few days if a new contract agreement isn’t reached.

“In March, after several months of negotiations, MarinHealth signaled its intent to terminate its hospital contract with Anthem Blue Cross (Anthem), effective Sept. 15, 2020,” Anthem said in an email statement.”

A spokesman for MarinHealth said Sept. 10 there is no news to share at this time, but there likely will be early the week of Sept. 14.

“MarinHealth is demanding substantial increases in reimbursement rates at (MarinHealth Medical Center), despite already being one of the most expensive hospitals in the state,” according to Anthem’s. “Those higher costs will be paid for directly by our members, and public and private employers, most of whom are self-insured and pay for their medical care directly.”

Jamie Maites, vice president, marketing and communications at MarinHealth, didn’t respond to the Business Journal’s request for comment, but told the Marin Independent Journal that “MarinHealth rates are not ‘some of the highest.’ In fact, our rates are highly competitive. A third-party review found MarinHealth to be in the middle of the pack when compared to approximately 40 other Bay Area hospitals.”

Rates for services at the hospital “are some of the highest among other in-network hospitals in the Bay Area and its rates are already more than three times the rate Medicare pays,” according to Anthem. Common procedures at the hospital, the insurer said, cost “far more” than at other Bay Area health care facilities. “For example, the average costs associated with a colonoscopy with biopsy at (MarinHealth) are in the $13,000 to $16,000 range, and costs associated with the alternate hospitals are in the $3,000 to $7,000 range.”

Anthem will continue to cover emergency and trauma services at MarinHealth Medical Center whether or not a contract is in place, according to the frequently asked questions section on MarinHealth’s website.

MarinHealth also said it is working diligently to avoid disruption in care, also stated in the FAQs on its website: “If the contract does terminate, we hope it will be for a short period of time, but yes, you may need to develop a relationship with a new doctor if you require medical care during the termination.”

If a new contract agreement isn’t reached, Novato Community Hospital — the closest to MarinHealth —may provide lab and imaging services for Anthem-insured patients, according to the Marin Independent Journal. A spokeswoman for the Novato hospital, part of the Sutter Health network, said comment will be reserved until the outcome of negotiations is finalized.

Last year, Anthem and NorthBay Healthcare reached an impasse over contract negotiations, as previously reported in the Business Journal.

After negotiations fell apart in May 2019, NorthBay Healthcare and Anthem agreed on a new three-year contract that was signed two months later, in August. The agreement brought both NorthBay Medical Center and NorthBay VacaValley Hospital back into the network, and retained NorthBay physicians and specialists.

The immediate impact was that Anthem’s members who had been seeing NorthBay physicians and specialists could again be served in NorthBay hospitals. During stalled negotiations, patients were being diverted from NorthBay to other hospitals or surgery facilities, according to NorthBay Healthcare and Anthem. The agreed-upon contract covers Anthem members with PPO, EPO POS and PPO/EPO plans. Those with an Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Supplement plan options A-N were not impacted by any of the negotiations.