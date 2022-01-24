MarinHealth gets new robot for knee replacements

A new robotic-assisted surgical solution for knee replacement has been acquired by MarinHeath Medical Center’s Orthopedics department, thanks to a grant from San Francisco-based Lindskog Foundation.

“Marin patients are seeking out the newest technology and advancements in surgical options. The Velys robotic-assisted solution will allow MarinHealth to offer exceptional technology for total knee arthroplasty throughout the Bay Area,” said Dr. David Klein, CEO for the Greenbrae-based MarinHealth.

David Bradlow, president of the Lindskog Foundation, noted that Marin County has an “aging population, which is active and enjoys an outdoor lifestyle.”

“If we can preserve their mobility by replacing their knees, that’s a wonderful thing,” Bradlow said. “We regard this gift as a lasting contribution to the people of Marin and MarinHealth.”

The medical center stated the Velys system is designed to help surgeons accurately resect bones that align and position the implant relative to the soft-tissue during total knee replacement--without the need for pre-operative imaging.