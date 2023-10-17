MarinHealth hires new cardiologist

Dr. Pankaj Malhotra has joined MarinHealth’s cardiology team and will see patients at MarinHealth’s Cardiovascular Medicine clinic in Larkspur.

After graduating medical school in 2015 from the University of Illinois, Malhotra completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to the Sept. 28 news release. He then completed a cardiology fellowship at UC Davis Medical Center and an advanced cardiac imaging fellowship back at Cedars-Sinai.

“Dr. Malhotra’s expertise in advanced cardiac imaging and noninvasive cardiology will make him a valuable resource for patients in the North Bay,” Dr. David Klein, MarinHealth’s CEO, said in the announcement. “We’re excited to welcome him and further expand MarinHealth’s team of world-class cardiologists.”

Malhotra is fluent in Spanish and Hindi, and speaks Punjabi conversationally. He enjoys spending his free time with his wife and is an avid traveler and outdoor enthusiast, according to the release.