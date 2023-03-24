MarinHealth nurses reach tentative contract agreement

Registered nurses at MarinHealth Medical Center on Thursday reached a tentative agreement for a 3-year contract, averting a one-day strike that was planned for March 28, according to both MarinHealth and the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United.

Under the agreement, set for a ratification vote on Monday, the nurses will receive a 16.5% wage increase over three years; the hospital will increase its investment to help recruit and retain nurses; and the nurses will receive high-quality personal protective equipment and participate in a new infectious disease subcommittee, according to a CNA press release.

“While we cannot address specifics, both parties have agreed to a fair and equitable wage and benefits package that represents our shared desire to attract and retain qualified nurses,” Dr. David Klein, CEO of MarinHealth, said in a statement. “We are pleased to reach a settlement without any disruption in service.”

MarinHealth nurse Lynn Warner, stated in the union’s release, “This was a long fight, but through our collective power and solidarity, we were able to win an agreement to ensure that we can continue to give our community the care they deserve.”

The California Nurses Association represents nearly 600 MarinHealth nurses.