MarinHealth introduces new medical center virtually

MarinHealth executives on Saturday held a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony for MarinHealth Medical Center’s new $535 million facility, with retiring CEO Lee Domanico leading the presentation.

No opening date has been announced, but Domanico told the Business Journal in July that he expects the new hospital to open in September.

“I’m proud to introduce you to the new Oak Pavilion at MarinHealth Medical Center,” Domanico said during Saturday’s presentation. “Two towers of medical magnificence.”

The hospital has 260,000 square feet of new, improved facilities for emergency and trauma services; new radiology and imaging services; and a new maternity department, among other features.

“Each maternity room has a hot tub,” Domanico said. “I’m afraid the moms aren’t going to want to leave once they come and experience the new Marin (hospital).”

The new facility has 114 private rooms. When combined with the existing hospital’s West Wing, built in 1989 and to remain in use, MarinHealth Medical Center will have a total of 186 operational beds.

Planning for the new facility, which the Business Journal has reported about over the course of its development, began a couple of decades ago.

“The first meeting, believe it or not, with the new architect occurred in 2009,” said Domanico, explaining that from concept to completion, the goal was to design a patient- and family-focused hospital in a healing environment. “We’re at the intersection of science and healing.”

The hospital also has separate hallways so the public doesn’t cross with the patients. The idea is provide better infection control, and more dignity and privacy for the patients, he said.

The building was funded through a bond initiative that was passed in 2013, loans and private donations. The hospital in July 2016 received a $21 million donation from Marin General Hospital Foundation board member Bruce Braden.

“As an independent community hospital, we have a responsibility to provide essential services that our community expects and deserves,” Domanico said. “It’s been my goal for 10 years that when the real estate agents are talking to prospective clients about how great the community is (and) how good the school districts are, in that same breath I want them to say, ‘and we also have great health care here in Marin.’”

Additional speakers at the ceremony included Dr. Larry Bedard, chair, Marin Healthcare District Board of Directors; Dr. Hank Simmonds, director, Marin Healthcare District Board of Directors; and Reverend Deacon Alberta Brown Buller.