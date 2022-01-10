Martha Stewart is now on Treasury Wine Estates’ 19 Crimes bottles

Martha Stewart is the latest celebrity to be featured on Treasury Wine Estates’ 19 Crimes wine labels.

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world’s leading employee-owned investment managers. Treasury also owns Napa Valley-based brands Beringer, BV, Sterling and Stags’ Leap.

“The release of 19 Crimes Martha’s Chard comes as the brand has experienced explosive growth, delivering the No. 1 U.S. Wine Innovations in both 2020 and 2021 for our first California wines with global icon, Snoop Dogg. Just like her creative collaborator and friend Snoop, Martha Stewart also embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes – disruption and culture creation,” stated John Wardley, Treasury Wine Estates vice president for brand marketing.

The brand’s website touts another celebrity connection — a planned issue of a red blend and a “Cali Rose” connected to entertainer Snoop Dogg.

Lesser-known faces also grace the brand’s bottles. John Boyle O’Reilly described a prison transport from Great Britain to a prison colony in Australia, from which the convict, also a poet, promptly escaped to America. The brand plays off the “19 crimes” of the British Empire for which the penalty was “punishment by transportation” to Australia.

“Today, 19 Crimes wines celebrate the rebellious spirit of the more than 160,000 exiled men and women, the rule breakers and law defying citizens that forged a new culture and national spirit in Australia,” the company stated.