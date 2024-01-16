‘Martini Madness’ benefit cocktail showcase returns in Sonoma Valley in February

After a four-year hiatus, The Lodge at Sonoma Resort & Spa has announced it will bring back its Martini Madness event on Feb. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Local restaurants, hotels and bars will showcase their own twist to the classic martini, offering a diverse range of flavors and presentations. Attendees can sample the martini’s, which will be complemented with an array of small bites.

The cost is $85, and proceeds will benefit Sonoma Overnight Support, helping house and feed people in Sonoma Valley, according to the announcement.

Tickets are available here.

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort & Spa is located at 1325 Broadway, Sonoma.