Massive lobbying efforts being waged to save North Bay small businesses during coronavirus lockdown

As many North Bay companies struggle, their advocacy groups are setting the table for a showdown between business and government to get more assistance like another round of Paycheck Protection Program funding.

Chambers of commerce up and down the state, including the one in San Rafael, are seeking help from state lawmakers to push U.S. Congress to follow through on another round of bipartisan relief. The appeal was mentioned in a Dec. 3 letter signed by more than 80 regional chambers.

Congress is now working on a $916 billion package.

Words matter in the power of the pen

The statewide letter was drafted by California Chamber of Commerce CEO Allen Zaremberg within days from another correspondence from the Marin Council of Chambers specifically requesting the county permit restaurants to conduct outdoor dining. Starting last night, restaurants can only do take-out in an effort to slow the virus before it further overloads hospital intensive care units.

Restaurants and hospitality companies have been especially hurt by government restrictions, which in Marin County has ordered them to only conduct business curbside and as takeout. The recently imposed restrictions have forced many companies to revamp their locations and business models like one San Rafael coffee brewer.

The chambers singled out restaurants’ “impending doom,” while declaring how hard they’ve worked to invest in their outdoor spaces and safety measures.

Both letters were signed by San Rafael Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Joanne Webster, who also serves as the co-chairwoman for the Marin Council of Chambers.

“We’re very concerned. This is a devastating blow. These businesses have been working so hard. Some of them are not going to make it without outdoor dining. This could destroy them,” Webster said, referring to restaurants located in Marin County’s seat going without government assistance.

In its own lobbying effort, the National Restaurant Association reported that 17% of restaurants nationwide — 110,000 establishments — have closed permanently since the pandemic began.

All eyes point to Washington

San Rafael’s letter spells out a list of demands intended for the federal government.

First, the chambers want to extend the Paycheck Protection Program “to provide small businesses with much-needed, non-taxable financial relief.”

Secondly, they’re also requesting a pass-through forgiveness on the federal loan California has received for unemployment benefits, which now amounts to $20 billion and climbing.

“California employers will ultimately be responsible for paying this loan back through a reduced Federal Unemployment Insurance Tax Act credit,” the letter’s language reads.

The call for help comes weeks before arrival of the “financial cliff,” when the feds’ additional 13 weeks of granted unemployment to recipients runs out at the end of the year.

Lastly, the business collective’s letter asked that “any federal stimulus and aid package include emergency financial support for 501(c)(6) associations, such as state and local chambers of commerce.” They cited a need for their organizations to stay operating to provide critical information during these troubling times.

Companies also join forces

Chambers aren’t the only ones teaming up with peers to gain ground as influencers.

Addictive Coffee Roasters, a San Rafael startup, switched to selling more 10-ounce cold brew cans and compostable single-serve packs and fewer 12-ounce coffee bags.

CEO Mike Ralls established a partnership with Carneros Resort & Spa to furnish its 103 cottages and rooms with the single-serve packets. The famed Napa resort replaced its coffee machines with the packets and tea kettles.

“It’s crazy. We had to rethink what is going to help us survive,” Ralls said, adding he’s glad he didn’t invest in a brick-and-mortar retail location during these challenging times. “Everybody’s striving for any help.”

The collaboration has become a win-win for both North Bay companies.

“We’re always looking for ways to offer a genuine sense of place for our guests. Working with Northern California brands allows us to do that, while supporting local businesses,” Carneros Managing Director Edward Costa said in an email to the Business Journal.

The collaboration didn’t end there.

The coffee company has also entered into an agreement to furnish AstraZeneca with the single-serve packets and cold brew cans in its employee micro kitchen. The pharmaceutical company based in the United Kingdom employs about 70 of its 400 workers onsite at its South San Francisco location.

Manager Joshua Bradley said the dispensing of coffee is much safer to employees this way, so he welcomed the partnership.

The need to diversify markets, adapt to changing conditions and pivot to different business models are all tactics to survive the coronavirus outbreak’s economic upheaval, Marin Economic Forum CEO Mike Blakeley explained.

“This has been the case since Day 1,” he said.

As troubling as conditions may seem in Marin County right now, Blakeley shared a certain sense of optimism in the level of ingenuity and creativity exhibited by the business community.

“These latest restrictions are not the straw that broke the camel’s back. Businesses are very creative and will find new ways to sustain new revenues,” he said.

Still, business leaders including Blakeley cited how it was a shame that companies invested so much in safety measures to stay open, only to be forced to close again upon government orders.

“It’s a whiplash. It costs them money to close. Those who can pivot will have a better chance. But how many times are they able to do this financially?” North Bay Leadership Council President and CEO Cynthia Murray said.