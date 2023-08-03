Mastercard moves to stop use of debit cards at cannabis shops

Mastercard instructed U.S. financial institutions this week to stop allowing purchases of cannabis on its debit cards, stripping customers of a convenient way to purchase marijuana without cash. Cannabis businesses say the decision will increase the risk of robbery and violent crime.

Because federal law prohibits the sale, possession and use of marijuana in all its forms, Mastercard said that purchases were not allowed on its systems, even when customers use bank cards and PINs to access their own cash to buy cannabis in states where the drug is legal for recreational or medical reasons.

“As we were made aware of this matter, we quickly investigated it,” a spokesperson for Mastercard, one of the world’s largest payment processors, said in a statement Friday. “In accordance with our policies, we instructed the financial institutions that offer payments services to cannabis merchants and connects them to Mastercard to terminate the activity.”

Medical marijuana is legal in 38 states, three territories and the District of Columbia. Recreational use of the drug is legal in 23 states, two territories and the District of Columbia.

Because most big banks and credit card providers will not work with marijuana businesses, many operate by cash only, making them targets for a growing number of robberies, particularly when transporting large amounts of cash for deposit.

Cannabis companies have begun criticizing Mastercard’s decision, some raising concerns about safety.

Morgan Paxhia, a co-founder of Poseidon Investment Management, which oversees AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis, said in an interview Friday that small stores might not have the financial resources to fight against crime. Once taxes are paid, he said, “there’s really not a lot of cash left for, you know, for just operating expenses like security. And so, that’s where I see a disproportionate impact on the smaller businesses in this industry.”

Paul Armentano, the deputy director of NORML, an organization that works to change public opinion in favor of legalization, said in a statement Friday that no industry can operate safely, transparently or effectively without access to banks.

“Ultimately, Congress must amend federal policy,” he said, “so that these growing numbers of state-compliant businesses and those millions of Americans who patronize them, are no longer subject to policies that undermine their ability to conduct transactions safely and effectively.”