McEvoy Ranch near Petaluma expands, repackages olive-based body care line

The beauty of McEvoy Ranch extends well beyond the Petaluma area’s rolling, bucolic hillsides dotted with trees that exemplify founder Nan Tucker McEvoy’s love of Italian culture and premium olive oil.

Founded by the newspaper heiress, the 550-acre ranch that straddles the Marin–Sonoma county line off Red Hill Road has expanded its 20-year-old Ode body care line. It now includes an unscented variety. The producer of organic extra virgin olive oil has also revamped its packaging in an eco-friendly way to reduce waste — replacing plastic for glass and aluminum with bamboo accents, along with providing reusable pumps.

The unscented subset of the hand and body wash, hand and body lotion, shower gel, body oil, body balm, and whipped body butter offer a fragrance-free version for those with nose and skin sensitivities.

“It was time for an Ode refresh. We felt like it was a natural extension to the (product) line,” McEvoy Ranch president Samantha Dorsey said of the January launch.

Diversifying its product lines goes hand in hand with its other company offerings. McEvoy Ranch hosts olive oil and wine samplings at its tasting room, and holds events in an old refurbished milk barn. But the retail sales segment represents a major part of the operation’s business plan. Dorsey declined to provide current and target revenue figures for the privately held company.

Taking a year to complete, the product development and repackaging endeavors represent the brainchild of the founder’s granddaughter Helen McEvoy and the leadership of Dorsey, who started out as the late founder’s gardener and who will celebrate her 23rd year with the ranch in 2024.

Ode products are sold at a variety of locations, including the Red Hill Road gift shop on the McEvoy grounds, Dry Creek General Store, Marin French Cheese Co. and Acres Home & Garden in St. Helena. The Main Street store not only carries Ode lotions and soaps, along with its wide variety of home décor merchandise, but it also stocks its shelves with McEvoy olive oil.

For Acres Home & Garden store owner Jim Wickesberg, the two-year business alignment is every bit as much about the merchandise supplier as it is the product.

“They have a solid sense of what they’re about, and we appreciate that. And the bonus is the product. They’re dedicated to the quality of a product, and that makes a difference in how we feel about having it here,” Wickesberg said, adding his appreciation of the vibe at the ranch. “There’s something special about that place.”

Not all North Bay olive oil companies have gotten into the beauty arena.

Nearby olive oil company Grove 45 in Calistoga has no immediate plans to delve into the wellness category. But owner Ana Hernandez said she wouldn’t completely dismiss the idea.

“We haven’t gotten into it yet, but since olive oil is a moisturizer, it’s a good thing to use for cosmetics,” she said.

According to a January report by Persistence Market Research, a custom data company out of New York, the U.S. olive oil market is expected to reach $24.5 million in revenue by 2033. The 4% expansion is partly fueled by an increase in the health and wellness category of which beauty products fall into, the report indicates.

There’s a reason for this, according to Professional Beauty Federation of California scientific analyst Paul Bryson.

“The short version is that extra virgin olive oil is so amazingly good for you when taken internally that it only makes sense to apply it externally as a cosmetic as well. Environmentally stressed, early harvested olives are especially rich in protective polyphenols,” the Los Angeles scientist said.

According to the North American Olive Oil Association, global production of olive oil also absorbs carbon emissions. When proper agricultural practices are applied, the biomass and soil affiliated with olive trees works to take carbon out of the atmosphere.

