Media executive with Sonoma County’s Jackson Family Wines wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Read more profiles of this year's Forty Under 40 winners here: nbbj.news/forty22 .

In her 15 years in the community and digital strategy industry, Reitzel has guided industries in building brand credibility, creating lasting awareness, and building consumer loyalty. And when she decided she wanted put those talents to work in the wine industry, she had a plan.

“At a certain point in my career, I decided that I wanted to work in the wine industry, so I created a plan and every decision after that was a step closer to accomplishing that goal.

“Once I got to Jackson Family Wines, those purposeful steps continued, and I have grown every day from mentee to mentor, helping cultivate future leaders in our industry. Now I get to lead an amazing team pursuing global initiatives, any one of which could qualify as a great professional accomplishment.“

Reitzell joined Jackson Family Wines in 2013, overseeing public relations for the Spire Collection — the company’s luxury brand division. Over the next several years she oversaw media and trade relations, brand partnerships, strategic events, as well as executed national consumer awareness campaigns, new product launches, and estate openings.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

I think 40 (or just under) is a sweet spot. You have enough experience to relate to and work with multiple generations – understanding what motivates and inspires them to get the best result. Whether it be internally with colleagues, or externally as we reach new consumers with our wines.

The worst? People have a lot of misconceptions about millennials.