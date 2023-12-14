Medtronic receives FDA approval for minimally invasive treatment for hypertension

Medtronic has announced its new minimally invasive procedure to treat high blood pressure, or hypertension, has received FDA approval.

The first procedure took place Nov. 28 at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, and another one soon after in California, at Stanford Medicine, according to Medtronic.

Notably, it was the Minneapolis-based company’s Santa Rosa facility that developed and commercialized the product.

Called the Medtronic Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation System, the procedure delivers radio-frequency energy to nerves near the kidneys, which can become overactive and contribute to high blood pressure, according to a company news release.

The way it works is that after sedating the patient, the doctor inserts a thin tube, known as a catheter, then administers the radio wave energy to calm the excessive activity of the nerves connected to the kidney.

The treatment, Medtronic emphasized, is not a magic bullet for curing hypertension. It is used to complement blood pressure medications and lifestyle changes when those alone aren’t working.

“There's no panacea … there's a lot of nuance to what's wrong with a patient,” said Sean Salmon, executive vice president and president for Medtronic’s cardiovascular portfolio in Santa Rosa. “Sometimes there can be secondary causes of why (someone’s) blood pressure is high.”

Secondary high blood pressure can be caused by other medical conditions that affect the kidneys, arteries, heart or endocrine system, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website. Secondary hypertension can also occur during pregnancy.

“So the first thing you do is rule out all those secondary indications, and then try your best to make the least invasive choice,” Salmon said. “So suffice it to say, (the treatment) is not for everybody. But what we find is that for people who are unsuccessful in controlling their blood pressure with usual things that aren't caused by secondary (conditions), … then you would try this therapy to see if this would (work). In combination with lifestyle changes and drugs, you can really change their health status a lot.”

When asked when Medtronic received FDA approval for the procedure, Salmon didn’t pause even for a second.

“It was on Nov. 17 at 2 o'clock,” he said.

The work dates back to 2010, when Medtronic acquired Ardian, Inc., a Mountain View-based company that developed catheter-based therapies to treat hypertension and related conditions.

“They were doing some early-stage research in a device-based treatment for high blood pressure,” Salmon said, adding Ardian had already achieved regulatory approval in Europe and Australia, and had filed with the FDA for product approval.

Over the course of the next decade, Medtronic developed a different technology than what Ardian had been using, he said.

“We used a lot more advanced ways of doing the procedure; the catheter can fit in any artery,” Salmon said. “So all the product development, the clinical research, the regulatory stuff, the quality, the initial pilot, manufacturing and, of course, all the commercial efforts, are all headquartered here (in Santa Rosa).”

The FDA granted approval for the Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation System for commercial use in more than 70 countries, but it is currently limited to investigational use in Japan, China and Canada, according to the news release.

