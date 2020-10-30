Meet 13 North Bay Latino Business Leadership Awards winners for 2020
The North Bay Business Journal’ Latino Business Leadership Awards, in its fifth year, recognizes outstanding leaders in the Latino business community from throughout the North Bay.
Here are profiles of this year’s winners:
Aaron Alarcón-Bowen, executive director, IHSS Public Authority of Marin, San Rafael
Evelyn Barragan, administrative manager, Stony Point Rock Quarry, a Soiland Co., Cotati
Gabriela Bernal-Leroi, chief operating officer, Santa Rosa Community Health, Santa Rosa
Dalia Ceja Swedelson, sales and marketing director, Ceja Vineyards, Napa
Salvador Cruz, founder, Fru-ta All Natural Ice Cream, Santa Rosa
Mariana Gomez Almaraz, business adviser, Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center, Santa Rosa
Elizabeth Gutierrez, financial planning and analysis leader, AUL Corp., Napa
Lucy Hernandez, CEO and founder, Lucy Hernandez Consulting, Orland
Alma Magallon, assistant manager, Member Service Center, Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa
Hugo Mata, principal, Soluna Outreach Solutions, Rohnert Park
Jose E. Morales, M.D., MPH, pediatrician, Kaiser Permanente, Santa Rosa
Agustin Ponce, director of operations, Rack & Riddle Custom Wine Services, Healdsburg
Veronica Rincon, vice president and Stony Point branch manager, Exchange Bank, Santa Rosa
The winners were recognized on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at a Business Journal Virtual Event. The underwriter for the event was Wells Fargo, and the award sponsors were Exchange Bank and Redwood Credit Union.