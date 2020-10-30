Meet 13 North Bay Latino Business Leadership Awards winners for 2020

The North Bay Business Journal’ Latino Business Leadership Awards, in its fifth year, recognizes outstanding leaders in the Latino business community from throughout the North Bay.

Here are profiles of this year’s winners:

Aaron Alarcón-Bowen, executive director, IHSS Public Authority of Marin, San Rafael

Evelyn Barragan, administrative manager, Stony Point Rock Quarry, a Soiland Co., Cotati

Gabriela Bernal-Leroi, chief operating officer, Santa Rosa Community Health, Santa Rosa

Dalia Ceja Swedelson, sales and marketing director, Ceja Vineyards, Napa

Salvador Cruz, founder, Fru-ta All Natural Ice Cream, Santa Rosa

Mariana Gomez Almaraz, business adviser, Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center, Santa Rosa

Elizabeth Gutierrez, financial planning and analysis leader, AUL Corp., Napa

Lucy Hernandez, CEO and founder, Lucy Hernandez Consulting, Orland

Alma Magallon, assistant manager, Member Service Center, Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa

Hugo Mata, principal, Soluna Outreach Solutions, Rohnert Park

Jose E. Morales, M.D., MPH, pediatrician, Kaiser Permanente, Santa Rosa

Agustin Ponce, director of operations, Rack & Riddle Custom Wine Services, Healdsburg

Veronica Rincon, vice president and Stony Point branch manager, Exchange Bank, Santa Rosa

The winners were recognized on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at a Business Journal Virtual Event. The underwriter for the event was Wells Fargo, and the award sponsors were Exchange Bank and Redwood Credit Union.