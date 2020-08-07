Meet 20 San Francisco North Bay leaders in community philanthropy for 2020

In these extraordinary times when many of us are focused just on getting through each day, we should not forget about the impact and contributions of our region’s philanthropists and nonprofits.

These awards show examples of that spirit of giving. Like the number of companies which not only encourage their employees to contribute to charities, or give of their time, but match the workers’ monetary donations or pay for workers’ time when they volunteer. Pictures with these profiles show people giving that time to help build homes, package food for food banks or clean up neighborhood parks.

It is our sincere hope that these stories and picture inspire all of us to keep going as we remain committed to supporting the nonprofit community today and into the future.

—Brad Bollinger, publisher

After gathering nominations and extensive review, the Business Journal selected for the 2020 North Bay Community Philanthropy Awards these organizations as outstanding examples of corporate giving and community involvement in Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties.

2020 winners Arrow Benefits Group Bank of Marin CannaCraft Clover Sonoma Exchange Bank Flanagan Wines Friedman's Home Improvement Ghilotti Construction Company Green Valley Consulting Engineers Kaiser Permanente Marin-Sonoma Morton & Bassett Spices Nelson North Bay Association of Realtors Charity Petaluma Health Care District Pisenti & Brinker LLP Quattrocchi Kwok Architects Redwood Credit Union Terra Firma Global Partners The Republic of Tea Touro University California

Underwriter of the Aug. 4 virtual awards event: Exchange Bank

Award sponsors: Ghilotti Construction Co. and Redwood Credit Union

Winner sponsors: CannaCraft, Friedman's Home Improvement, Kaiser Permanente, Nelson and Terra Firma Global Partners