Memento Mori in the Napa Valley hires its first director of sales

Lauren Van Ness has been hired as director of Sales for Memento Mori winery in the Napa Valley.

The winery stated Van Ness is its first director of sales. She most recently was the general manager for ACME Fine Wines in St. Helena as well as was maître d’ and director of private events for The French Laundry restaurant in Yountville. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications at University of Colorado in Boulder.

“I was initially attracted to Memento Mori’s striking labels, but then I learned about the heritage vineyards, talented winemaker, and inspiring backstory behind each bottle,” Van Ness stated in the announcement. “It resonated with what initially attracted me to wine – the relationships and memories wine can create, and later evoke. I couldn’t be more excited to join this incredible team.”

The winery has a tasting salon in downtown Napa’s Tannery Bend district.