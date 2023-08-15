Mendocino County cannabis regulators get $17M to deal with big backlog of applications

Returning to its Ukiah offices, Mendocino County has enlisted some high-level assistance to help process a large demand from prospective pot growers seeking permits.

Come Sept. 1, the county Cannabis Department will be back in its Ukiah offices on Bush Street, following a 10-month relocation to the Willits Justice Center to accommodate “staffing needs,” county officials said. The cannabis department will share the Ukiah office counter with the planning and building departments.

Meantime, the California Department of Cannabis Control has agreed to earmark $17 million in grants to assist in processing the backlog of more than 600 permit applications from the Northern California county, which is located within a region known as the Emerald Triangle.

“The cannabis permitting process has been evolving. A portion of this grant will help process these applications,” Mendocino County Deputy CEO and interim Cannabis Director Steve Dunnicliff said.

A major stumbling block for most applicants hoping to use the land to harvest cannabis revolves around the time, money and effort it takes to meet California Environmental Quality Act guidelines, commonly known as CEQA.

The state plans to evaluate and create a model environmental impact report for future licensed commercial cannabis cultivation operations on behalf of the county and its applicants. Public review of the impact report ends Aug. 31. A virtual public meeting has been slated for Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. through a county conference call.

“Certainly, any resources we can get will help,” county planner Danielle Phipps said.

The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors has enacted policies designed to streamline cannabis regulations within the local jurisdiction’s codes. The state has stepped in as the lead agency for “site-specific” environmental reviews, processes the county would have been forced to spend hours overseeing.

“We are excited to continue serving the community and look forward to strengthening our relationships with stakeholders,” senior planner Matt Goines said in a statement.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture, banking and finance. She can be reached at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com