Mendocino County tourism struggles with worker, supply shortages after reopening

Mendocino County is wide open. In fact, the coastal county’s expanse is the theme of its new “Room to Roam” visitor campaign.

“While we will be opening up and festivals will be happening, and kind of going back to quote-unquote ‘business as normal,’ we're going to be making sure that the events we are hosting aren't over-the-top massive quite yet,” said Travis Scott, executive director of Visit Mendocino County.

The “Room to Roam” campaign will run through the end of September at a monthly cost of $27,000.

“We're not just going to open the floodgates and have a massive 500- or 1,000-person event,” Scott said. “We're going to still keep them small and intimate.”

That low-key decision in part is to remain “socially responsible” because resources such as health care are limited in the county.

“We have to be mindful when we look forward at marketing and bringing tourism back, that we're not going to do it in a way that's going to negatively impact us,” he said. “We also want travelers to know that, yes, we're open for business, but we're trying to be smart and respectful and conscious of what we've just come out of so that we don't end up back in that position somehow.”

The slower pace also helps Mendocino County’s tourism-facing businesses, which are as challenged as other destinations.

“It's been a wild ride. It really has,” said Scott Schneider, general manager of Noyo Harbor Inn & Restaurant in Fort Bragg. Operating the restaurant, HarborView Bistro & Bar, has become a balancing act, he said. “We run out of food almost every night (because of) supply-chain issues.”

To adapt, he does everything from making the menu smaller, to limiting the number of patrons.

“We turn people away every night. I never would have thought we would ever do that,” Schneider said. “For a while, it was staffing issues. Now I think we pretty much have enough staff, but we don't have enough food.”

Schneider on the day he talked with the Journal was getting ready to record a promo at the local radio station — one that was carefully worded, encouraging visitors to make reservations ahead of time.

“It’s more about controlling the demand at this point rather than getting more people,” he said, noting it’s an unusual marketing message but necessary, also because he doesn’t want to upset the local community. “We’re not the only one. Everyone's having a hard time keeping up with demand.”

Cally Dym, fifth-generation owner of the 65-room Little River Inn and restaurant, agrees.

“We're taking care of everybody that wants to come but the restaurant sells out every night,” said Dym, whose husband, Marc Dym, serves as executive chef. “We're still unable to get to freshen up your room during your stay. We've not serving breakfast yet. So there's a lot of those little details that we're just not able to do quite yet.”

Staffing is the main business challenge, Dym said.

“I like to think we have a reputation of being a really good employer, especially for the hospitality industry,” Dym said, who currently has a staff of about 80, down from 110 pre-COVID-19. “We offer benefits, vacation pay, and a lot of things that aren’t really standard, at least in our area.”

Dym, however, also found some positive takeaways from the past year.

“Being shut down after more than 80 years in business of being open 365 days a year, it was a really great opportunity to reevaluate everything,” she said. “Just things like our outdoor patio dining. We never had that before. It's something we're definitely keeping.”

One of the main tourist attractions in the county is Mendocino Railways’ Skunk Train, a 135-year-old heritage train line that once moved enormous Redwood trunks to the rugged Mendocino Coast. Today, passengers travel along estuaries and over bridges into the heart of the redwoods, through terrain that has remained essentially undisturbed for centuries, including trees that are more than 1,000 years old.

This summer, the attraction will launch a 3.5-mile hiking trail out of its Fort Bragg Depot, according to Robert Jason Pinoli, president of Mendocino Railways and Chief Skunk at the Skunk Train that runs from Fort Bragg to Willits.

“One of the things that's really interesting is that this business is not unlike any other business,” he said. “It’s certainly seen its ups and downs. We certainly are not insulated from any of that stuff.”

The Skunk Train excursions also feature outdoor rail bikes and open-ended trains, which helped with business during the pandemic.

“We're looking forward to welcoming visitors … and we're also looking for opportunities to continue to grow our business (so it’s) just as relevant in the next 136 years. When you have a legacy operation like this, it's about continuing to grow your experiences and not getting stagnant.”

Throughout the pandemic, Scott said he saw the small county’s hospitality industry — which in normal times is quite competitive — come together.

“My lodging industry met every Monday without fail. And they're still meeting and they're talking about guidelines, and they're talking about how to operate safely and HR issues,” he said. “I'm really proud of the way that that our industry has handled the pandemic in Mendocino County, and not just as an industry but as a team.”

