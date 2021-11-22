Mendocino County’s Bonterra winery gets Climate Neutral certification

Bonterra Organic Vineyards, based in Hopland, announced it has received Climate Neutral certification for its entire business.

Bonterra worked with the nonprofit organization to account for all sources of greenhouse gas emissions created in the wines’ journeys from “cradle to consumer.”

Last year, 37.2% of Bonterra’s emissions derived from packaging and materials, 25.2% from shipping, 16.5% from production, 16.1% from farming and grapes, and 5% from employee commuting and travel. Bonterra offset 110% of its footprint through “responsible, third-party sourced, nature-based” carbon credits.

“Every company should be able to quantify how it’s adding to the climate crisis — just as every company understands its revenues and expenses. But most companies don’t, and even fewer are taking immediate action to eliminate their greenhouse gas emissions,” said Austin Whitman, CEO of Climate Neutral.

Bonterra is owned by Viña Concha y Toro, a Chilean wine company that also owns Fetzer Vineyards. Bonterra was awarded the 2020 California Green Medal in the Environment category in recognition of its legacy of environmental stewardship and ongoing leadership in “climate smart” winegrowing.