Mendocino County’s Navarro Vineyards takes home most local wine competition medals

Judges for the Mendocino County Fair Wine Competition awarded 46 double gold medals and 62 golds.

Of those medals, Navarro Vineyards was recognized for all 23 of its entries, receiving medals: two Best of Show awards, nine double golds, five golds and nine silver medals. Husch Vineyards also showed well with three of their red wines making it into the Best of Show round out of a total of 11 wines considered for the Best of Show Red. Both Fathers & Daughters Cellars and Greenwood Ridge Vineyards had two wines in the Best of Show round, with one white and one red each.

Here are the Best of Show award winners:

Best of Show Sparkling: McFadden Farm, Cuvée Brut, Potter Valley

Charlie Barra Award / Best of Show White: Navarro Vineyards, 2020 Edelzwicker, Anderson Valley

Best of Show Rosé: Lula Cellars, 2020 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley

John Parducci Award / Best of Show Red: Thomas T. Thomas Vineyards, 2018 Reserve Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley

Best of Show Dessert: Navarro Vineyards, 2019 Cluster Select Late Harvest Riesling, Anderson Valley

Gold medal wines will be poured at the Mendocino County Fair in Boonville, Sept. 17–19.

A complete list of the 2021 Mendocino County Fair Wine Competition awards is available at mendowine.com.

This year’s judges were Dan Berger, Jim Gordon, Laura Ness, Chris Sawyer, Greg Richtarek, Ziggy Eschliman, Amanda Slade, Marsella Charron and Wilfred Wong.