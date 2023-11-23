Michelin-starred Scratch Restaurants opening Healdsburg sushi site

Los Angeles-based Scratch Restaurants Group on Dec. 1 will open Sushi by Scratch Restaurants: Healdsburg, a 10-seat, 17-course omakase-inspired tasting menu restaurant, the group announced Nov. 10.

Omakase, named after the Japanese phrase “I’ll leave it up to you,” omakase often refers to a dinner curated by a head sushi chef.

The Healdsburg restaurant will become the seventh from Los Angeles-based husband-and-wife team Chefs Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee. The couple’s Montecito, California, restaurant earned one Michelin star in 2021 and 2022, according to the release.

Sushi by Scratch in Healdsburg will be located in The Matheson, a restaurant owned by lauded Chef Dustin Valette, who also owns Valette Restaurant and Valette Wines.

Located at 106 Matheson St., it will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, with seatings at 4 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., according to the news release.

The Lees’ five other restaurants are located in Los Angeles, Miami, Austin, Seattle, Chicago and Montreal. The couple launched their business in 2013.