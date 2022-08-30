Mondavi joins St. Helena-basd Charles Krug as consulting winemaker

Angelina Mondavi, eldest daughter of Marc and Janice Mondavi's four daughters, plans to join St. Helena-based Charles Krug Winery as a consulting winemaker.

"I am proud to see a fourth generation member step into a winemaking role as succession planning is important for continuing our family business," says co-proprietor Peter Mondavi Jr. "Angelina will be a critical part of our winemaking team at Charles Krug Winery and important to the future of our family legacy."

In 1943, Italian immigrants Cesare and Rosa Mondavi purchased the historic Charles Krug property. The winery is under the direction of Peter Mondavi Jr. and his brother, Marc Mondavi.

The winery stated Angelina Mondavi is the only member of the fourth generation, or "G4," to pursue a winemaking degree. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University, where she majored in chemistry with a minor in business, and a master's in oenology from the University of Adelaide.

"I am excited to be working alongside Stacy Clark and her team where we will continue to innovate while honoring and stewarding the winemaking traditions of my grandfather, Peter Mondavi, Sr., my father Marc and my uncle Peter Jr." stated Angelina Mondavi. “Together, Stacy and I are making wines that can age for years to come, but are also approachable and can be enjoyed immediately.”