Moro Napa, ExpressM restaurants open at Oxbow Public Market

Two restaurants will open this month at Napa’s downtown Oxbow Public Market, according to a March 11 announcement.

Moro Napa, opening March 20, offers a Moroccan street food menu that includes grilled meats, flatbreads, salads and housemade dips made from fresh local ingredients, according to chef Mourad Lahou, founder and owner of Aziza and Mourad restaurants in San Francisco.

“Moro is a place built to gather your friends and family for a warm, delicious meal,” Lahou stated in the announcement. “As a Napa resident, I felt now is the perfect time to bring this new concept to life.”

And on March 15, EmpressM begins a six-month residency as part of Oxbow’s chef-in-residency program, a pilot project that began last year and was extended through 2024.

EmpressM at Oxbow will feature dim sum plates, a variety of authentic Sichuan dishes, as well as boba teas and organic beverages, according to the announcement.

“We are proud to share some of our favorite unique dishes with both residents and visitors,” Margaret Wong, owner of EmpressM, said in the release.

Gabe Carlin, property manager for Oxbow Public Market, said in the announcement, “Oxbow Public Market continues to evolve and add exciting new options to our market mix. … We are thrilled for our community that both Moro Napa and EmpressM have joined the market.”