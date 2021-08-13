Mortgage rates are pushed higher by strong employment data

After falling four of the past five weeks, mortgage rates reversed course and moved higher.

According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 2.87% with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.77% a week ago and 2.96% a year ago.

Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national averages. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.

The survey is based on home purchase mortgages. Rates for refinances may be different. As of Aug. 1, borrowers refinancing their mortgages will no longer have to pay the adverse market refinance fee. The fee, which was imposed on mortgages sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, added about $1,500 to a $300,000 loan. The surcharge was intended to offset coronavirus-related losses.

The 15-year fixed-rate average rose to 2.15% with an average 0.7 point. It was 2.1% a week ago and 2.46% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average increased to 2.44% with an average 0.3 point. It was 2.4% a week ago and 2.9% a year ago.

"After touching their lowest point in six months, mortgage rates rose over the last seven days as some key economic reports shifted the market's outlook," said Matthew Speakman, a Zillow senior economist. "The July jobs data, released on Friday, was the main impetus for why rates reversed their downward trend and rose meaningfully higher."

Investors tend to focus on two metrics: employment and inflation. Last week's jobs report — unemployment fell to 5.4%, the lowest since the pandemic began — helped propel mortgage rates higher this week. Wednesday's inflation data — the consumer price index showed prices jumped 5.4% since last year — could put more upward pressure on rates.

"A big move in [Treasury] yields after a solid jobs report and a 10 million job openings report as well," said Logan Mohtashami, housing analyst at HousingWire. "The CPI report came in slightly hotter than expected on the core side of things."

The yield on the 10-year Treasury has surged since July's employment report was released. After falling to 1.19% the day before the report came out, it jumped to 1.36% on Tuesday before falling back to 1.35% on Wednesday. Yields, which had been at odds with the strong economic growth, sturdy job gains and rising inflation, seem to be falling more in line with expectations.

The infrastructure and budget bills could also be causing yields to rise. Increased government spending tends to lift Treasury yields because it increases the supply of bonds, which are used to fund that spending.

"The $3.5 trillion spending bill may translate into significantly more Treasury borrowing, which should send Treasury and [mortgage-backed securities] yields higher," said Dick Lepre, senior loan officer at RPM Mortgage.

Bankrate.com, which puts out a weekly mortgage rate trend index, found the experts it surveyed divided on where rates are headed in the coming week. Forty-two% say rates will go down, 33% say they will go up and 25% say they will stay about the same.

James Sahnger, a mortgage planner at C2 Financial, expects rates to move lower.

"Following the beat down seen over the last week I expect that rates will see an improvement in the next week," he said. "Covid cases will start to impact the markets again soon, just not sure how soon."

But Ken H. Johnson, a real estate economist at Florida Atlantic University, predicts they will rise.

"After several weeks of uncertainty caused by the delta variant, consistent talk about the [Federal Reserve] tapering its support of the financial markets will lead to capital returning to riskier environs," he said. "This movement of capital will result in higher 10-year Treasury yields and higher long-term mortgage rates."

Meanwhile, mortgage applications rebounded last week. According to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, the market composite index — a measure of total loan application volume — increased 2.8% from a week earlier. The refinance index rose 3%, while the purchase index grew 2%. Purchase applications were higher for the first time in nearly a month. The refinance share of mortgage activity accounted for 68% of applications.

"Homeowners continue to respond to lower rates, with refinance activity climbing to the highest level since February 2021," Joel Kan, an MBA economist, said in a statement. "The higher level of purchase activity last week was driven by more government purchase applications, including a 3.3% increase in FHA loans."

The MBA also released its mortgage credit availability index (MCAI) that showed credit availability increased in July. The MCAI ticked up 0.3% to 119.1 last month. An increase in the MCAI indicates lending standards are loosening, while a decrease signals they are tightening.

"Credit availability slightly increased in July, driven by an increase in jumbo loan programs," Kan said in a statement. "The overall gain was despite another month of pullbacks in high-[loan-to-value] refinance programs due to [government-sponsored enterprise] policy changes. The elimination of more high-LTV refinance loans drove most of the 3% drop in the conforming index, but that was somewhat offset by lenders adding new refinance loan programs to help qualified, lower-income GSE borrowers."