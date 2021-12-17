Mortgage rates remain low but likely not for long

Although mortgage rates moved sideways this week, the announcement by the Federal Reserve indicates the days of low rates may be waning.

According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average ticked up to 3.12% with an average 0.6 point. (A point is a fee paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. It is in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3.1% a week ago and 2.67% a year ago.

Aside from the one week in November when it dropped to 2.98%, the 30-year fixed average has hovered around 3.1% the past six weeks.

Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national averages. The survey is based on home purchase mortgages. Rates for refinances may be different. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.

The 15-year fixed-rate average slid to 2.34% with an average 0.7 point. It was 2.38% a week ago and 2.21% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average held steady at 2.45% with an average 0.3 point. It was 2.79% a year ago.

"Concern about the potential impact of the omicron variant — for which expectations are evolving rapidly — outweighed stronger economic data, including an uptick in both builder and small-business confidence," said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. "However, coupled with the Fed announcement, we expect this stronger economic data to lead to an uptick in mortgage rates in the weeks ahead, unless new information suggests that omicron is a bigger concern."

The Federal Reserve concluded its final meeting of the year this week by announcing that it will accelerate the reduction of its bond-buying program. Since early in the pandemic, the Fed has been buying $120 billion in Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities each month, which has helped drive down mortgage rates.

Central bank officials already said in November they would reduce their purchases by $15 billion a month. On Wednesday, they upped that number to $30 billion a month. Starting in January, the Fed will cut its monthly purchases to $60 billion. At that pace, it should wind down the program by late March.

Once tapering ends, the Fed plans to begin raising interest rates. On Wednesday, it projected as many as three rate hikes next year. The Fed has held its benchmark rate near zero since the start of the pandemic. The Bank of England became the first central bank to raise interest rates on Thursday when it increased its rate to 0.25%.

"The Fed has been signaling for months that the market should begin to anticipate tapering and it's built into the market right now," said Bill Dallas, president of Finance of America Mortgage. "There's still a tug of war between inflation and tapering, and whether consumers can afford it. . . . While this is having a slight impact on short-term Treasurys, my view is that long-term interest rates will remain low. Mortgage interest rates are at historical lows. I would anticipate that mortgage interest rates continue in the same range we've seen over the past few months, even with the Fed's announcement of accelerated tapering and planned rate hikes."

Bankrate.com, which puts out a weekly mortgage rate trend index, found the experts it surveyed evenly split on where rates are headed in the coming week. Half expect rates to go up, while the other half predict they will stay the same. Dick Lepre, senior loan officer at RPM Mortgage, anticipates rates will move higher.

"While the long-term picture for rates is complex, the coming week will see upward pressure while the uncertainties generated by COVID will continue to cause markets to be day-to-day bouncy, making forecasts and rate lock determinations annoyingly difficult," he said.

Meanwhile, a drop in refinances caused mortgage applications to decline last week. According to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, the market composite index — a measure of total loan application volume — decreased 4% from a week earlier. The purchase index rose 1%, but the refinance index fell 6%. The refinance share of mortgage activity accounted for 63.3% of applications.

"The strong demand for buying a home has continued into the final month of 2021, despite low inventory, slightly higher mortgage rates and swift home-price growth," said Bob Broeksmit, president and chief executive of MBA. "Purchase applications increased again for the fifth time in six weeks. Refinance applications fell off last week after a brief resurgence the week prior. Activity has mostly trailed 2020 levels, but the $2.3 trillion in expected refinance originations this year will be the third-highest ever."