Mortgage rates surge higher as long-term bond yields lift off

Rising bond yields drove mortgage rates higher this week.

According to data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 5.55% with an average 0.8 points. (A point is a fee paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. It is additional to the interest rate.) It was 5.13% a week ago and 2.87% a year ago. This is the fourth time in the past five weeks that the 30-year fixed average has risen or fallen by 20 basis points or more in one week. (A basis point is 0.01 percentage points.)

Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national averages. The survey is based on home purchase mortgages. Rates for refinances may be different. The aggregation uses rates for high-quality borrowers, those having strong credit scores and making large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to all borrowers.

The 15-year fixed-rate average jumped to 4.85% with an average 0.8 points. It was 4.55% a week ago and 2.17% a year ago. The five-year adjustable-rate average rose to 4.36% with an average 0.4 points. It was 4.39% a week ago and 2.42% a year ago.

"Mortgage rates tend to rise when economic data signals that the economy is strengthening," said Holden Lewis, a home and mortgage expert at NerdWallet. "This week was the exception, as rates rose even without unambiguously positive economic news. . . . It seems that the upward push in mortgage rates comes from anxiety over Friday's upcoming speech by Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve. He is expected to remind listeners that the Fed will keep raising short-term interest rates until inflation succumbs."

The yield on the 10-year Treasury spiked above 3% this week for the first time in a month, closing at 3.11% Wednesday. Yields move inversely to prices. Because mortgage rates tend to follow a path similar to that of long-term bond yields, they, too, have risen.

The bond sell-off comes as investors are waiting to see what Powell will say Friday in his speech at a conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo. They are hoping he will signal how aggressive the central bank will be in its continuing efforts to tamp down inflation. The Fed's four rate increases this year have raised the federal funds rate to a range of 2.25 to 2.5%, the boldest set of increases in the rate since the 1980s.

If Powell indicates that inflation remains a concern, mortgage rates are likely to rise. But if he seems more concerned about a recession, mortgage rates could fall. Much of the recent volatility in mortgage rates results from investors' being torn between worries about inflation and a recession.

"Jerome Powell has to demonstrate the Fed's backbone to fight inflation while projecting confidence that it can be done without inducing a recession," said Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

The Fed's moves have put a damper on the housing market. New-home sales last month sank to their lowest level in 13 years, down 13% month-over-month and 30% year-over-year. Existing-home sales fell for the sixth consecutive month, down 6% monthly and 20% annually. Pending home sales slipped 1% in July.

"Housing remains clearly on the downtrend - and has been for several months now - due to the combined effects of outsized home price increases and the significant and rapid run-up in mortgage rates," Doug Duncan, the chief economist at Fannie Mae, said in a statement. "The question for many market observers is how quickly, and with how much additional tightening, the core inflation rate will come down to the Fed's preferred target. In our view, the labor market's continued strength suggests that the Fed is likely to maintain its aggressive posture through the end of the year."

Bankrate.com, which puts out a weekly mortgage rate trend index, found that nearly three-quarters of the experts surveyed expect rates to go up in the coming week.

"Treasury and [mortgage-backed-security] markets took a severe beating in the past week," said Dick Lepre, a loan agent at CrossCountry Mortgage. "Mortgage rates are all about inflation. Investors have lost what confidence they had that inflation could be controlled. A 75-basis point hike is assured for September 21. We appear to be at the start of a worldwide recession."

As lackluster refinancing and purchasing activity continues as a drag on mortgage demand, the market composite index - a measure of total loan application volume - decreased 1.2% from a week earlier, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data.

The refinance index fell 3% and was 83% lower than a year earlier. The purchase index slipped 1%. The refinance share of mortgage activity accounted for 31.1% of applications.

"The summer slump in mortgage applications continued last week, with both refinance and purchase activity falling on a weekly and annual basis," Bob Broeksmit, MBA's president and chief executive, wrote in an email. "One positive sign in last week's data was the 4 percent jump in applications for FHA, VA, and USDA loans, which are primarily used by first-time buyers and households with low and moderate incomes. With inventory conditions slowly improving and home-price growth moderating, demand at the lower end of the market could be returning."