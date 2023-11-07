Naked Wines CEO steps down to temporarily lead Napa division as U.S. sales slump faster than expected

The top executive of a London-based wine club that focuses on crowdfunding independent vintners’ projects has stepped down as the company struggles to regain its financial footing as U.S. sales fall further than expected.

Nick Devlin no longer is CEO of Naked Wines PLC, but he is continuing on as president of Napa-based Naked Wines USA through the end of this year before leaving the company, according to the announcement Tuesday. Rowan Gormley, founding chairman, has stepped into daily management as a replacement is sought.

Gormley said sales in the United Kingdom and Australia had been in line with company expectations, but the trajectory of U.S. sales “has fallen well behind, both in terms of sales and margin.”

The company on Tuesday revised downward its sales expectation for this fiscal year, ending in early April 2024. Instead of its previous forecast of a 8% — 12% decline year over year — like the 8% fall in fiscal 2022 — Naked Wines now foresees a 12% — 16% slump.

That’s because sales in the first quarter of this fiscal year (April—June) were down 18% from a year before, with sales to new customers down 41% and to repeat customers off by 15%. U.S. sales in the fiscal second quarter (July—September) and in October had fallen short of expectations, the company said.

“My view is that this shortfall is largely to do with execution, which in turn is largely due to Nick Devlin splitting his time across both the role of CEO and U.S. President,” Gormley said in the website statement for investors.

Devlin started at Naked Wines in marketing and business development for the U.S. business unit in 2017 before quickly moving up to president of the domestic operation. In June 2019 he was given the additional role of company chief operating officer, and six months later that role shifted to CEO.

Gormley said that Devlin had expanded company revenue by 50% during his time as chief executive and had completed “a lot of the hard turnaround work.” Part of that included personnel, operational and strategic changes announced in October 2022, including cost-cutting and an “orderly reduction” of “too much wine.”

The company is eyeing £10 million ($12.3 million) in savings through fiscal 2025 from cuts to spending on its supply chain, office real estate and administrative workforce. Those job cuts, completed last fiscal year, resulted in 12% of the workforce trimmed, or about 60 employees.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.