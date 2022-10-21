Naked Wines to pay $650K to settle California subscription-charge suit; trims US jobs

Nakedwines.com Inc., a Napa-based subsidiary of a United Kingdom-based online wine retailer, has reached a settlement with several California county prosecutors who said the company failed to follow a newly tightened state law that protects consumers from unknowingly getting charged for subscriptions.

In the judgment announced Thursday, the U.S. arm of Naked Wines will pay $650,000 in civil penalties and investigative costs plus refund any California customers of two company programs since April 2017 who request it.

The move comes as the company has also announced job cuts.

District attorney’s offices in Napa, Sonoma, Alameda, San Diego and Shasta counties filed the complaint in San Diego County Superior Court.

It claimed two of the company’s programs violated newly added provisions of the Automatic Renewal Act. Specifically Naked Wines failed to provide the required disclosures about recurring charges before taking payment information, provided “insufficient” information about future payments and a “simple” way for customers to cancel and stop payments, according to a news release.

One of the programs in question is Wine Angel, which charges participants $40 a month to be part of an angel-funding-like effort to back wine-making projects. Customers could use the accrued money in their “Naked piggy bank” to purchase the wine made from those projects.

The other program is Wine Genie, which would charge participants for automatic monthly shipments of wine selected based on consumer preferences.

“Naked Wines’ Angel program is one of the most customer-friendly recurring payment programs on the market,” general counsel Anne Huffsmith told the NOrth Bay Business Journal in an email.

“We issue refunds at a customer’s request, at any time and for any reason.”

Huffsmith said the company settled without admission of liability and that none of its customers were involved in the district attorneys’ inquiry.

The company said it had more than 960,000 “angel” members at the end of its last fiscal year, which ended March 28. Of those, more than 300,000 are in the U.S., according to Huffsmith.

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said the purpose of the law is to protect consumers.

“The Automatic Renewal Law exists to ensure that consumers understand that they may be agreeing to months or years of recurring charges,” Haley said in the announcement.

The law took effect in 2010, but it got a significant upgrade in July when Assembly Bill 390 kicked in. Signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom a year ago, it added requirements for renewal notices and cancellations.

“California’s (Automatic Renewal Law) has been a lightning rod for consumer class-action litigation and public enforcement actions by California county attorneys for years, and numerous challenges have resulted in multimillion-dollar settlements,” wrote global law firm Cooley just after AB 390 was signed.

“Businesses selling auto-renewing subscription plans to consumers should carefully review their policies and practices to ensure they are prepared for the latest changes.”

News about the California settlement came the same day the publicly traded parent company, Naked Wines PLC, announced personnel, operational and strategic changes, including cost-cutting and an “orderly reduction” of “too much wine.”

Those measures include job cuts to 6% of its workforce, or 30 people across the company, according to Sky News.

In the U.S., Naked Wines employs 162, with the majority based in Napa, according to Huffsmith. The recent job cuts involved 16 positions in the country, with 12 in the Denver office and four in Napa.

“We remain committed to our U.S. operations and do not anticipate a further reduction in force,” Huffsmith said.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.