Napa and Canadian wine marketing firms plan combine services

WineGlass Marketing in the Napa Valley has announced plans to combine services with a Canadian-based marketing company.

“We’ve known of each other for years and had a mutual respect,” stated Susan DeMatei, president and founder of WineGlass Marketing about the decision “to combine services” with Cakewalk Design Studio of Abbotsford, Canada.

Located in downtown Napa, the 10-year-old WineGlass marketing focuses on domestic and international wine and spirits clients with B2B and DTC marketing in digital and traditional channels. Founded in 2014, Cakewalk Design Studio reports 250 winery clients in both Canada and the U.S. with focus on wine websites.

The announcement stated the founder of that firm, James Davenport, will join the WineGlass Marketing team as a design and technology supervisor and will lead the design and technical implication of the firm’s complex WineDirect websites, WineGlass stated. He will continue to live and work in Canada remotely.