Napa arm of Court of Master Sommeliers diversifies board further with 4 new picks

The Americas arm of the Court of Master Sommeliers, based in Napa, has announced four new board members.

Joining the certification organization for wine experts are Thomas W. Dortch Jr., chairman, 100 Black Men, and CEO, TWD Consulting; Douglass Miller, faculty at Cornell University’s Nolan School of Hotel Administration; Adrienne Segundo, National Credentialing Institute, Limitless Solutions; and Melanie L. Steinbach, chief people officer at Cameo.

“With these appointments, the CMS-A is now more than ever committed to driving both internal and external change and furthering its mission of creating a more equitable space for wine education,” said Emily Wines, chair of the board of directors, in the announcement.

The organization came under fire in late 2020 after accusations of sexual misconduct by members of the organization surfaced, leading to the ouster of several over the following year and new board leadership.