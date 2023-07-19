Napa-based publisher acquires longtime NapaLife newsletter

Highway 29 Media Company, a Napa-based entity that publishes the Yountville Sun, Calistoga Tribune and Mud City Times, announced Monday it has acquired NapaLife, a weekly newsletter that covers arts, wine, culinary and event information in the Napa Valley.

Paul Franson, founder and publisher of NapaLife, will join Highway 29’s media team. Franson also reported the news in Monday’s edition of his newsletter.

“This move is important at a personal and at a big-picture level,” said Franson, who launched NapaLife in 1998. “It will allow me to spend more time reporting and writing on all aspects of life in the Napa Valley, and put administrative and marketing responsibilities in Highway 29 Media’s capable hands. Together, we’ll seek to expand our reach and collaborate on a more robust NapaLife website.”

Highway 29 and Franson said NapaLife will continue in its current weekly format under Franson’s guidance, and that the two entities will collaborate on expanded offerings for Napa Valley.

“NapaLife and Paul Franson are essential components of community journalism in the Napa Valley,” Larry Kamer, co-founder of Highway 29, said in the announcement. “This collaboration will extend our reach Valley-wide and help us draw from Paul’s ideas, contacts and creativity, bringing a deeper range of engaging content to residents and visitors in Napa Valley.”

Highway 29 is a public benefit corporation, which allows owners to make a profit while furthering the public interest.

Marc Hand, a Yountville resident and media veteran, formed Highway 29 in November after buying the Yountville Sun and Calistoga Tribune to keep them from folding, as the Business Journal reported at the time.