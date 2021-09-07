Napa-based Redwood Credit Union executive given new virtual service delivery job

Deirdre Thompson has been promoted to senior vice president of virtual service delivery by Redwood Credit Union.

The Santa Rosa-based credit union stated that in new roles, Thompson will be “responsible for making sure members receive the same level of passionate service digitally as they do in person.”

She joined RCU in 2009 with more than ten years of experience in finance and tech. She formerly worked as senior vice president and technology service delivery manager at Bank of America.

Thompson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from UC Berkeley, is a graduate of Western CUNA Management School, and holds Net Promoter and Six Sigma Greenbelt certifications. She works out of RCU’s Napa administrative offices.

RCU has more than $6.8 billion in assets and serves more than 385,000 members with full-service branches from San Francisco to Ukiah.