Napa Carneros winery Bouchaine selects a new president

Chris Kajani has been promoted to president of Bouchaine Vineyards, a producer of chardonnay and pinot noir wines on the Napa County side of the Carneros appellation.

“We have restructured Bouchaine and have all new department heads in 2023. Chris has done a fabulous job on concentrating on our vineyards and production, especially the replanting of a third of our 100 acres in 2022,” stated Tatiana Copeland, who founded the winery with her husband, Gerret. “As president, she will be the new face of Bouchaine within the wine community. I am thrilled to be able to promote a woman to a greater leadership role in the world of wine. I step up to the chairman role to provide continued guidance. My husband will enjoy tasting the wines with less responsibility, leaving us capable women to lead Bouchaine.”

Kajani joined the winery in 2015. Her promotion comes on the heels of a series of additional promotions from within the Bouchaine team, the winery stated, including Direct-to-Consumer Manager Gabe Ide-Garcia, Wine Club Manager Luis Corro and Event Sales and Marketing Manager Rose Stanton.

Director of Operations Erik Goodmanson, National Sales Manager Scott Stowe and Assistant Winemaker Emily Wiemer continue in their roles at the estate.