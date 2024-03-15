Napa County Airport’s multimillion-dollar renovation soars ahead as '50s-era terminal demolished

Sometimes when a building is demolished, it evokes a sense of loss. But when the 1950s-era terminal at Napa County Airport fell Feb. 26, it marked a new beginning.

With the bulldozer gone, work is picking up steam on the county-run airport’s $3.7 million renovation. The project, however, involves more than improvements. It will result in new terminals for Atlantic Aviation and Skyservice Business Aviation, the airport’s two fixed-base operators, according to Airport Manager Mark Witsoe.

A fixed-based operator is a commercial business granted permission by an airport to provide services like hangar and ramp accommodations, fueling, ground handling services, and aircraft maintenance and management.

Both operators signed a 30-year lease at the airport, with a 10-year renewal option, according to the county’s Dec. 6, 2022, agreements.

Atlantic Aviation and Skyservice’s new terminals are expected to bring benefits valued at more than $130 million to the airport over the course of the leases. That is according to county officials, including Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos, as previously reported.

At the Dec. 6, 2022, meeting, Ramos stated the airport’s renovation project will be the largest capital investment in the county’s history, and is “significant from an economic-generation standpoint, providing sustainability and a future path forward for the airport.”

Napa County Airport is used for air-taxi service, corporate jets and private planes. Unlike Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport, it does not offer commercial airline service. The Santa Rosa airport last year completed construction of its own $40 million terminal improvement and modernization project.

Renovation on Napa County’s aging airport — founded at the close of World War II — is expected to be finished by late summer or fall 2025, according to Witsoe.

There have been, and continue to be, variables in play preventing a more targeted timeline, however.

The original schedule, in late 2022, had the county completing its prerequisite utility relocations by the middle of April 2023, Witsoe said. The sewer relocation was delayed by extensive periods of rain that made it unsafe to start work without the risk of disruption. The one-month effort is now set to begin next month, he said.

But the bulk and scope of the prerequisite work involves the electrical relocations, Witsoe said, and that has been impacted by supply-chain challenges in getting major pieces of equipment, he said.

“So, we’re potentially looking at the end of August for being finished with the electrical work,” Witsoe said.

That puts the timeline for breaking ground on construction of the terminals at about late summer, he said.

Atlantic Aviation is already stationed at the county airport, which has historically had one fixed-base operator. Napa Jet Center had been the airport’s sole fixed-base operator from 1946 until it was acquired in 2019 by Lynx FBO Network. Atlantic Aviation bought Lynx in 2022.

The newcomer, Toronto-based Skyservice, landed at the airport in May and has been operating out of a temporary modular facility and an 18,000-square-foot hangar. Skyservice was founded in 1986.

Over the past 10 months, Skyservice has been building its customer base in Napa and working on securing its permits to begin construction, said Skyservice Chief of Staff Ty Dubay.

“(The) permitting process is one of those iterative procedures through the county and the airport, and our technical experts going back and forth,” he said. “But we're really hopeful that we'll get our permits soon that allow us to start doing some of the site work.”

As previously reported, Skyservice will build a 60,000-square-foot corporate jet center, which will include a 40,000-square-foot hangar, office space and a restaurant, Dubay said.

The Napa airport hasn’t had an on-site restaurant since Jonesy's Restaurant closed in 2010, according to the county. That restaurant had operated at the airport since 1946.

“We are very interested in the attraction of a restaurant operator to bring back a time where people can come out to the airport for a meal and enjoy the flying activity, and the ambience of being at the airport and having the views that we have from the field,” Witsoe told the Business Journal in May.

There are eight county employees at the Napa County Airport. The facility is financially supported through revenue earned at the airport, along with federal and state grants for capital improvements, according to the county.

There is no county general fund support, according to county officials.