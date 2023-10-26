Napa County approves its 1st micro-winery

Dharam Goel and Myrto Frangos on Wednesday achieved the milestone of securing Napa County's first ever permit for a micro-winery.

"We have no interest in a big winery," Frangos said afterward.

They bought 20 acres in the Carneros in 2020 at 2212 Cuttings Wharf Road and grow chardonnay and pinot noir grapes there. The land has a metal barn built in 1978 for mushroom farming.

Goel Estate Vineyards micro-winery is to be located in the former mushroom barn and will include a tasting room. Plans call for repairing the metal siding and roof of the barn, adding awnings and painting the barn exterior in county-approved earth tones.

Napa County in 2022 approved the micro-winery law to streamline approvals for the smallest of wineries. Here’s why the county noted Goel Estate meets the criteria:

Ferment onsite at least 201 gallons of wine annually and produce no more than 5,000 gallons of wine annually. Goel Estate is to ferment 3,750 gallons to 5,000 gallons annually.

Have a maximum of 5,000 square feet of indoor space. Goel Estate will use 4,997 square feet of the 7,043-square-foot barn for the winery.

Grow on the property at least 75% of the grapes used in onsite fermentation.

Generate no more than 20 trips daily — 10 round trips — for visitors and employees. Goel Estate is to have up to 10 visitors daily. It is to have three employees, two of whom are Goel and Frangos, who live on the property.

Micro-winery permits can be approved by the county Zoning Administrator and that's what happened with Goel Estate. Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director Brian Bordona filled that role at Wednesday's hearing in the county Board of Supervisors chamber.

The meeting took little more than 10 minutes, most of which was taken up by the staff presentation. No one spoke during public comments.

"I think this is a good example of how a process works really well. I'm excited to issue our first micro-winery use permit in relatively short order," Bordona said, then did just that.

Frangos said she is uncertain when Goel Estate micro-winery will open.

"We haven't gotten that far yet. We're just celebrating," she said.

Napa County approved the micro-winery law in part to help mom-and-pop enterprises that can't afford to build multi-million dollar, full-fledged wineries. At the same time, it has held micro-wineries subject to various winery laws.

Goel Estate must improve the driveway apron, driveway and parking. It submitted a water availability analysis. It will install a wastewater treatment system. It will install an electric vehicle charging station in a six-stall parking lot as a greenhouse gas reduction strategy.

The group Save the Family Farms spearheaded the micro-winery movement in the county. Members say there are still too many hurdles, such as road upgrade standards that if tripped can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"While Goel Estate are not members of Save the Family Farms Napa Valley, they will be the first micro-winery permit approved since the ordinance was put into effect May 5, 2022," group President George O'Meara told the Napa Valley Register by email. "We applaud their hard work and being first!"

Whether other micro-winery aspirants can follow in the footsteps of Goel Estate remains to be seen.

"Every micro-winery application will be different and, in some cases, unique," O'Meara said. "They will each be reviewed by the county on a case-by-case. I did review the Goel application, and it appears to have the look and feel of a more traditional winery."

Other micro-winery applications submitted to the county are recorded on the county website. They are Battuello Vineyards, Chaix Family Vineyards, Hillwalker Vineyards, Promise Wine and Steward Ranch.

Goel and Frangos applied for the Goel Estate micro-winery permit in March, though Frangos said they began preparations in June 2022.

"We're happy it's done," Frangos said.