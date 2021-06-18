Napa County Farm Bureau names Agriculturist of the Year, Friend of Agriculture for 2021

Napa County Farm Bureau has named Davie Pina as Napa Valley’s 2021 Agriculturalist of the Year and 3rd District Supervisor Diane Dillon as Napa Valley’s 2021 Friend of Agriculture.

The trade group said Pina is being honored for the “innovative ways that he has approached sustainable agriculture in Napa Valley and for his longstanding commitment to community service.” Roles have included service on the boards of the farm bureau, Rutherford Dust Society and Rutherford Grange.

He is a sixth-generation Napa Valley farmer. He is managing partner of Pina Vineyard Management, where he has worked since 1980.

Since 1987, Davie has served with the Rutherford Volunteer Fire Department, where he was chief from 2012 until this year.

“Davie is someone who encompasses all the qualities of an agriculturalist who is not only committed to sustainable agriculture in Napa Valley, but also committed to our community,” said Eric Pooler, farm bureau vice presidentin the announcement Wednesday. “We are proud to honor his service and commitment to Napa Valley agriculture.”

Dillon, whose latest term runs through next year, represents unincorporated Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville and north Napa as well as east and southeast county areas such as Angwin, Pope Valley and Lake Berryessa.

The farm bureau said it is honoring her for 18 years of service on the Napa County Board of Supervisors and for “the ongoing work she has done to serve Napa Valley’s agricultural community.”

She is a fifth-generation county resident descended from Connelly Conn, who came to the valley in the mid-1800s to help his uncle John Conn, a partner of Edward Bale in establishing his namesake grist mill, now a historical landmark.

“She has been an active community member her entire life and has been passionate about protecting the scenic resources and agricultural industry of Napa County. Supervisor Dillon is someone who has worked to build bridges with the agricultural community and understand its many issues,” the trade group said.

“Supervisor Dillon is an example of an elected representative who consistently works hard and makes a concerted effort to understand the complexity of issues and work with the agricultural community to address them,” said Ryan Klobas, CEO of the farm bureau. “She is an elected official that deserves recognition for the work she has done over the last 18 years and is a wonderful example to others of how to be an effective leader.”

Pina and Dillon will be honored at the Napa County Farm Bureau’s annual “Love of the Land” dinner, hosted this year by V. Sattui Winery in St. Helena on July 23.