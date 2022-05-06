Napa County Farm Bureau to honor government, wine business leaders

Napa County Farm Bureau has announced winners of its annual awards for local leaders in agriculture protection.

The winners will be recognized at its annual Love of the Land dinner July 16 at Louis Martini Winery in St. Helena.

Al Wagner has been named 2022 Agriculturalist of the Year. He is the senior vice president of farms for Foley Family Farms, affiliated with Foley Family Wines, and former president of the farm bureau.

Tom Davies, president and managing partner of V. Sattui Winery in St. Helena, has been named 2022 Friend of Agriculture.

Napa County CEO Minh Tran has been named for the Napa County Distinguished Leadership award.

“This year’s award recipients are certainly deserving of the recognition our board has given to them. They are each extraordinary individuals in their own right.” said Ryan Klobas, CEO of the Napa County Farm Bureau, in the announcement. “We are looking forward to honoring them in July and also encourage our community to thank them for their significant contributions.”