Napa County fight over Le Colline vineyard to continue

Le Colline is Napa County's latest prominent, proposed vineyard fracas, and the dispute will continue.

The county planning division on March 24 approved the project's required erosion control plan. The Center for Biological Diversity filed an appeal by the Thursday, April 13 deadline.

"This is the latest in a long line of vineyard conversions that are seriously damaging Napa's biodiversity," said Frances Tinney of the center by email.

Dave and Kathleen DiCesaris want to create the Le Colline vineyard on their 90-acre property near Angwin in the mountains north of St. Helena. It is at 300 Cold Springs Road.

"Ever since we left the Napa Valley in the mid-90s, we have been eager to return," Kathleen DiCesaris said by email. "We are thrilled we can finally fulfill our lifelong dream and share this special place with our children and grandchildren."

Dave DiCesaris calculated the county-approved plan allows for 20.6 acres of vineyards, a total disturbed area of 26.6 acres and 19.7 acres of forest removal.

That version of the project is about 18% smaller than he proposed. Still, Dave DiCesaris decided not to appeal the county's decision.

"When this is all over, we hope the economics of Le Colline will allow my wife and I to make a living growing grapes and produce a site-specific wine on our property," Dave DiCesaris said.

Napa County has long proclaimed that agriculture is the highest and best use for rural land. But some say this idea doesn't extend to removing forests in mountainous watersheds to make room for grapes.

There's another twist in the Le Colline case. Le Colline is adjacent to the Linda Falls Preserve, a 177-acre nature preserve owned by the Land Trust of Napa County. Le Colline has a western border of Conn Creek, which downstream tumbles down volcanic rocks at Linda Falls.

"The project will hurt the water quality in Conn Creek, destroy oak woodlands that are habitat for numerous species and cause greenhouse gas emissions that we can't afford, not to mention spoiling the beauty of Linda Falls," Tinney said.

Napa County received 100 comments on the project's environmental impact report, most expressing concerns with the project as proposed.

Dave DiCesaris said Le Colline will be a net-zero greenhouse gas vineyard operation. It will retain 70% of the forest on the property, have an onsite tree planting program and use electric tractors and transport vehicles.

Napa County made the net-zero commitment by Dave and Kathleen DiCesaris a condition of approval for the project.

Tinney said the Center for Biological Diversity isn't opposed to vineyard projects generally.

"But California's environmental laws require a close look at how this project would harm the unique Linda Falls area and the local water supply and sensitive species nearby," Tinney said. "Until this project takes (the California Environmental Quality Act) more seriously, it's not one we can support."

It usually takes months between the filing of an appeal and a county Board of Supervisors hearing to decide the matter.

The Center for Biological Diversity has been active in Napa County. It previously challenged the Walt Ranch and the Davis Estates/Frostfire Vineyards projects in court. It recently expressed concerns about a proposed American Canyon industrial development.