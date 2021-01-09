Napa County jury trials postponed until at least Feb. 5

Napa County Superior Court is postponing jury trials through early February in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, court offices announced Thursday.

Jury trials are due to resume Feb. 5, but that date could change.

Court officials previously suspending the trials in early December to reduce foot traffic in the courthouses. They had been going on for about six months between June and December.

Any person due to report up to Feb. 5 will be deemed at having completed jury service. There’s no need to call or report for jury duty.

Remote appearances are encouraged.