Subscribe

Napa County jury trials postponed until at least Feb. 5

SUSAN WOOD
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
January 8, 2021, 5:14PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Napa County Superior Court is postponing jury trials through early February in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, court offices announced Thursday.

Jury trials are due to resume Feb. 5, but that date could change.

Court officials previously suspending the trials in early December to reduce foot traffic in the courthouses. They had been going on for about six months between June and December.

Any person due to report up to Feb. 5 will be deemed at having completed jury service. There’s no need to call or report for jury duty.

Remote appearances are encouraged.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine