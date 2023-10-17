Napa County Land Trust makes board appointment

Kim Johnson has been elected to the Land Trust of Napa County Board of Trustees.

A marketing and communications strategist, Johnson launched her career in hospitality sales and marketing working in the hotel industry.

“Whenever I see visitors posing in front of the "Welcome to Napa Valley" sign, I'm reminded what a privilege it is to live here, and I want to help preserve the character of this special place through my engagement with the Land Trust.” Johnson said.

Johnson was also a San Francisco management consultant before becoming a Napa Valley vintner, co-founding Okapi wine with her husband, Dan Johnson, in 2009.