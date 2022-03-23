Napa County OK’s new ‘microwinery’ category, intended to streamline permitting

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance that adds a new category of winery for use permits above home occupation but below even a small-scale vintner.

Three years in the works, the new “microwinery” ordinance allows use permits for qualifying vintners to be considered by the county Zoning Administrator, rather than having to go before the Planning Commission first. That difference can save applicants three to four months of permit application time, and several thousand dollars in consultant fees to assist in in the process, county planning Director David Morrison told the board.

“This is a very narrow window being created in order to create a not a less rigorous process but just a somewhat streamlined process for consideration of these requests,” Morrison said.

Microwineries would have to abide by parameters of winery use permits like their larger neighbors. Here are criteria for approval:

Annual production over 200 gallons but no more than 5,000 (2,100 9-liter cases).

Wine must be made with 75% fruit coming from the microwinery property or owned adjacent parcels.

Structures total less than 5,000 square feet, including storage, processing, tasting and caves.

No more than 10 daily round trips of visits, including visitors employees and deliveries.

No marketing events.

No changes to the use permit for two years after approval.

Tours, tastings and retail sales limited to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Limited to properties with Agricultural Preserve and Agricultural Watershed zoning.

