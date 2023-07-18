Napa County planners delay decision on allowing Del Dotto winery expansion

The owners of Piazza Del Dotto will have to wait some more before learning whether their winery can expand.

Vintner David Del Dotto has asked Napa County for permission to increase its wine production, add a 10,500-square-foot winemaking and hospitality building, and allow more guests at the Tuscan-styled winery off Highway 29 along the Yountville Hills. But during a recent county Planning Commission meeting, his plan ran into resistance from neighbors and other winemakers — and planners chose, for now, not to say yes or no to Del Dotto.

At the end of a two-hour special meeting July 13, all five commissioners — who had put off a vote on the winery expansion in April — agreed to another delay. No new voting date was immediately announced.

While Del Dotto agreed to seek a smaller increase in wine production and fewer marketing events at the winery than he sought this spring, opponents still questioned whether the plan properly accounts for the impacts of visitors, cars and trucks on neighbors, roads and air quality.

Even scaled down, the expansion would create a "Jenga game" of rules on visitor and vehicle counts the county would have trouble enforcing on a winery devoted to hosting tourists as much as making wine, according to Kellie Anderson, an Angwin resident who spoke against the plan.

"This parcel is overburdened; there's only so much abuse a piece of land can take," she told commissioners by speakerphone. "There's too much going on in this small space."

Del Dotto downsized his expansion plan from his earlier application to the county, seeking to raise production to 75,000 gallons, instead of the original goal of 100,000. It currently produces 45,000 gallons a year. (Although the Del Dottos do not crush grapes on site, they ferment wine in barrels at the winery, which is covered by Napa County's definition of wine production.)

Besides raising wine production and adding a production building, other changes sought by Del Dotto include expanded cave space to protect wine barrels from wildfires, more parking spaces, outdoor speakers to play background music, and improved driveway access to Yount Mill Road for emergencies.

Such concessions, however, do little to allay fears about a shift away from winemaking and toward pure tourism in Napa Valley farmlands, according to one winemaker who spoke against the expansion.

Ren Harris of Paradigm Winery urged county leaders to keep wine production the "primary purpose" of wine country, and marketing and visitations the "tertiary" one.

"The primary purpose has become the tertiary purpose, and the tertiary purpose has become the primary purpose," he told commissioners. "We are forgetting the Ag Preserve and its priorities and making tourism the number one deal. I think it's a mistake for the future of the Ag Preserve itself."

A subtraction from Piazza Del Dotto's original plan also drew criticism — a move to drop a water filtration system, and instead add another storage tank for wastewater that would be trucked to a treatment facility in the East Bay.

Critics at the meeting predicted such a "hold and haul" approach will worsen greenhouse gases from truck emissions, at a time when counties are trying to reduce them.

"For the applicant to say we're going to handle wastewater by adding a tank and doing hold and haul, that doesn't work for me," said Commissioner Dave Whitmer. "If we're going to try and meet our carbon issues in terms of our climate goals, hold and haul is not going to do that, and in fact it's taking us in the wrong direction."

Whitmer and others also recommended setting a condition that Piazza Del Dotto becomes a place for winemaking, not only storage, as a condition for expanding its facilities.

The Del Dotto family, which has made wine in the Napa Valley since 1988, also owns the Historic Del Dotto Winery & Caves on Atlas Peak Road near the Silverado Resort and Spa, as well as Del Dotto Estate Winery & Caves near St. Helena.