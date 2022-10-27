Napa County sues Hoopes Vineyard winery over visitation rules

Napa County is suing Hoopes Vineyard winery for allegedly breaking wine country rules over visitation and similar activities.

The Napa Valley winery is located between the city of Napa and Yountville. The lawsuit filed in Napa County Superior Court accuses it of failing to heed code violation notices.

At the root of the lawsuit is the county's claim that Hoopes winery has hosted visitors for tastings and had various events at its 6204 Washington St. property, the former Hopper Creek winery that Hoopes Vineyard bought in 2017.

Most county wineries entertain visitors, but numbers are usually capped under use permits granted by the county Planning Commission following public hearings. Permit conditions do such things as limiting water use and sometimes requiring road improvements.

In this highly regulated wine country world, the county lawsuit portrays Hoopes as avoiding oversight.

The lawsuit asks the court to bring the property into compliance with county code and impose a fine of $1,000 per violation per day, as well as additional penalties. The filing didn't total up the requested fines.

The Napa Valley Register on Tuesday spoke with Lindsay Hoopes of the winery. She said she had not yet been served with the lawsuit, which was filed Oct. 20, and cannot comment on something she hasn't seen.

All of this has a history that predates Hoopes' acquisition of the winery.

The winery operates under a small winery exemption from the 1980s, the lawsuit said. This exemption, no longer granted by the county, allowed small wineries to open without discretionary review if they met certain conditions.

Small wineries under the exemption cannot produce more than 20,000 gallons of wine annually, hold public tours or wine tastings, sell wine-related items or hold social events of a public nature.

Thirty-four wineries have this exemption, of which 28 are operating, a 2019 county report said. They have no use permits and must apply for one if they want to host tasting room visitors and marketing events.

Obtaining a use permit is a lengthy and expensive undertaking and could require an older winery to be brought up to today's standards, the report said. The county subsequently took "streamlining" steps to try to cut at least some of the red tape for these small operations.

In early 2020, the county Code Compliance Division received a complaint against Hoopes winery. On Feb. 14 of that year, the county sent the winery a notice of apparent violations that told it to cease holding tours, tastings and marketing events, the lawsuit said.

In addition, the winery had exceeded its allowed square footage by including two Airstream trailers and had a two-piece connected shed that needed a building permit and floodplain permit, according to the suit.

These unlawful uses continued as of this month, the lawsuit said. In fact, the county added to the list, saying Hoopes winery has done such things as host yoga classes, have an animal sanctuary and provide food services.

The Hoopes Family Vineyard website describes how Spencer Hoopes founded the operation near Oakville. Lindsay Hoopes grew up on the family farm and took over the operation in 2012.

In 2017, Hoopes Family Vineyard bought the Hopper Creek Winery at 6204 Washington St. south of Yountville to be its home. It is this property that is the focus of the county's lawsuit.

Lindsay Hoopes, in an August article by Visit Napa Valley that appeared in the Register, described her vision for what she called Oasis by Hoopes. The property has an animal sanctuary and scavenger hunt. Children and parents learn about regenerative farming and Napa Valley's agricultural roots, the article said.

"Today's consumer wants to spend quality time with the whole family. And that means children, too," Lindsay Hoopes said. "As a working mom, who spends time away from her own family, I created Oasis by Hoopes to respond to this trend. It's a place where Napa Valley's multi-generational farming community is on display for all."

Agriculture is also at the root of the county's lawsuit against Hoopes. The lawsuit talks of protecting the county's Agricultural Preserve where farming is to be the dominant use.

"Because most commercial uses and services are directly at odds with this agricultural purpose, permissible land use in the agricultural preserve district, even at Napa County's most famous wineries, are quite limited and are carefully spelled out in the county's zoning code," it said.

Napa County's code enforcement efforts rarely result in the county suing a winery, with most cases being resolved before reaching that point. A high-profile exception was a 2017 county lawsuit against Bremer Family Winery that resulted in a settlement.

There was much public speculation about five years ago over how many wineries might be violating their use permits for visitor and wine production caps. Some people said the county's responses encouraged wineries to "seek forgiveness rather than ask permission."

In response, Napa County took a new approach.

The county in 2019 offered businesses violating county laws a one-time chance to step forward voluntarily without facing penalties. These businesses could continue uses that didn't jeopardize public safety while seeking to legalize them, with no guarantees they could win Planning Commission approvals.

About 46 businesses stepped forward, almost all wineries, though not Hoopes winery. The Planning Commission has resolved about half the cases.

Napa County's voluntarily compliance program came with a caveat — wineries not stepping forward by a March 29, 2019 deadline would face penalties.