Napa County supervisors finalize decision on controversial Le Colline Vineyard

The Napa County Board of Supervisors has finalized its decision to uphold an appeal of the controversial Le Colline Vineyard, opponents of which said would increase fire risk and harm the environment.

The board voted 3-2 in August, with Supervisors Ryan Gregory and Alfredo Pedroza dissenting, to essentially stop the project from moving forward. Supervisors on Tuesday adopted a resolution to justify that decision.

Public commenters at the Tuesday county meeting spoke to both sides of the issue. And supervisors said they appreciated how the process went.

“This is a democracy,” Pedroza said. “We make decisions; we don’t always have to agree.”

The project, which had been in the works for about a decade, would have seen 21 acres of vineyards added to a 90-acre property in the 300 block of Cold Springs Road.

The county had tentatively approved the project’s erosion control plan in March, which would have allowed vineyard planting to proceed. But the Center for Biological Diversity appealed the decision, arguing the project would increase fire risk and harm water and habitat in the area.

Those who have criticized the board’s decision, including the Napa County Farm Bureau and the Winegrowers of Napa County, argued the decision undermines the future of agriculture in the county. It casts a haze of unpredictability, they say, over the county’s vineyard approval process.

“The current environment is neither stable nor predictable and this uncertainty absolutely threatens the future of agriculture in Napa County,” Michelle Benvenuto, executive director of the winegrowers group, said at the Tuesday meeting.

“Vineyards and wineries are synonymous with Napa. We encourage Napa County to recommit to an evidence-based, predictable regulatory process to establish a vineyard or a winery.”

But supporters of the decision argued that upholding the appeal is necessary to protect Napa’s environment.

“A final decision to deny this project in Angwin is about strategic planning, climate resiliency and public health,” said Frances Tinney, attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity.

“It is in no way a rebuke of the region’s rich agricultural history. Smart land use decisions that factor in the reality of a rapidly warming planet will help the region continue to grow grapes for decades to come.”

With Tuesday’s resolution, the supervisors recognized the importance of agriculture, though argued there’s also a need for preservation of open space, “which is necessary to support vibrant and viable agriculture and in this case that balance was not achieved.”

