Napa County to transition to online-only building permit applications next year

All Napa County building permit applications will be available exclusively online starting Jan. 1, 2024.

Building permits represent local government approval for construction or major renovation projects, issued to show that the projects comply with building codes that serve to protect safety and public health, according to a Friday news release from the county.

With the change, those seeking to apply for building permits will need to do so through the county’s online permit center.

The transition to online-only permit applications “aims to enhance efficiency, accessibility and convenience for residents and businesses throughout Napa County,” the news release says.

“By embracing digital innovation and streamlining our permitting process, we hope to make it easier than ever for our community to access the services they need while enhancing overall convenience and efficiency,” Brian Bordona, county director of building, planning and environmental services, said in the release.

The news release notes that individuals must register for a user account to use the county’s online permit center. The release also notes that a range of services for planning and environment are available online as well.

For environmental services, people may submit site evaluation, soil boring and water well permit applications online. Sewage system permit applications will soon be available online as well, the news release says.

For the county’s planning and conservation division, people may schedule virtual or in-office pre-applications meetings for large projects such as winery development through the online center.

