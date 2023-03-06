Napa County works on fire hazard road standards

Napa County is seeking ways to make its rural road regulations consistent with revised California Minimum Fire Safe Regulations while also weighing possible costs to some rural businesses and residents.

The issue isn't that the new California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention standards are drastically different. But one twist is small wineries in wildfire danger areas — which is much of the county — might trip them with even small, future growth requests.

That could mean the winery might have to turn a long driveway into a two-lane road.

"This is a big deal," said Michelle Benvenuto, executive director of Winegrowers of Napa County.

County officials, who have held several public and stakeholder meetings on the topic over the past year, didn't disagree.

"We've never minimized or indicated they were negligible or would just be minor tweaks," interim County Executive Officer David Morrison said. "We've always said this is a very significant change in our land use regulations."

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 28 discussed how changes might affect wineries and wildfire rebuilds — and what the county might do next.

Cal Fire for more than a year has looked at its road and street standards in wildfire-prone areas, with revisions to take effect on April 1. The goal is to make certain firefighters can reach wildfires and people can evacuate.

More than 73% of rural Napa County is subject to the state standards. That is much of the county away from the Napa Valley floor.

One key issue for small wineries is how "intensity" is defined.

Napa County officials proposed defining an intensity increase as adding one employee or one car trip. They said this should meet state intentions and stand up to potential public lawsuits.

The county already requires a winery adding employees or visitors to revise its use permit. The difference is smaller wineries that previously didn't trip the road regulations with growth requests — those generating 40 average daily trips or less — might in the future do so.

"Right now, it can be handled at an administrative level," Morrison said. "They don't trigger a whole suite of fairly Draconian road-and-street standards."

Supervisors voiced concerns.

"I don't know that I can look anybody in the eye and say, 'One more person' or 'One more car' to a project is increasing intensity,'" county Supervisor Ryan Gregory said.

Board of Supervisors Chairperson Belia Ramos suggested deleting the reference to one more person and stick with an increase to average daily trips. A winery might be able to add employees and have them carpool.

Napa County is also looking at road requirements for people rebuilding houses and structures destroyed in wildfires. The Atlas, Nuns-Partrick and Tubbs fires of 2017 and Glass and LNU Lightning Complex fires of 2020 destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses.

The county wants to exempt these wildfire victims from having to make costly road or driveway improvements. To qualify, people rebuilding would have to meet certain criteria, such as keeping the same square footage.

Debra Dommen of Treasury Wine Estates talked about the situation facing its Sterling Vineyards, which sustained property damage during the 2020 Glass Fire.

Sterling had two side-by-side buildings destroyed in the wildfire. The proposed county rules could allow Sterling to rebuild them without triggering road improvements requirements.

But Sterling wants to combine the two buildings into one building with less total square footage. That might trigger road improvements.

"This doesn't make any sense to us whatsoever," Dommen said.

Gregory expressed concerns for Mount Veeder residents who lost homes and other buildings to the 2017 Nuns Fire. Some of them might want to combine buildings while keeping the same square footage to save money.

"Very few have rebuilt," Gregory said. "You know, there's a lot of cost to rebuilding four corners separately, (it's) a lot more achievable for our fire victims to get that square footage within one set of four corners."

Supervisor Anne Cottrell said she can appreciate the argument that one structure might be safer than two.

Morrison said the county staff has taken a conservative approach in proposing how to make county road standards consistent with state standards.

"What I'm hearing is the board may be interested in accepting a little bit more risk and being a little bit less conservative in looking at the definition of intensity or in looking at consolidating buildings," he said.

The Board of Supervisors will continue the discussion at a future meeting.

The state Minimum Fire Safe Regulations apply to the state responsibility area, which is where Cal Fire is responsible for fighting fires. That is 73% of the county. They also apply to the 700 acres of extremely high fire hazard zones in local responsibility areas.