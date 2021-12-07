Napa County’s Robert Parker Wine Advocate names new top editors

Joe Czerwinski has been named the editor-in-chief of Robert Parker Wine Advocate, replacing Lisa Perrotti-Brown, M.W.

William Kelley, D.Phil.

In addition, reviewer William Kelley, D.Phil., has been promoted to deputy editor, according to the Napa-based media company.

Czerwinski joined Robert Parker Wine Advocate in 2017 as managing editor and reviewer for Southern France, Australia and New Zealand. The company stated that in his new role, he also assumes responsibility for rating and reviewing wines from Napa Valley.

"Some of my most formative wine experiences revolve around Napa Valley: My first wine-region vacation in 1990, the first long-form article I penned as a professional wine writer and two invitations — once as a speaker — to the Symposium for Professional Wine Writers," said Czerwinski. "I'm looking forward to returning to those roots and discovering once again all that Napa Valley has to offer."

Kelley will be assuming responsibility for reviewing the wines of Bordeaux. He joined Robert Parker Wine Advocate in 2017 to cover the Burgundy and Champagne regions. He’s now based in France full time.

Since 2019, Robert Parker Wine Advocate has been a wholly owned subsidiary of the Michelin Group.

—

Norma J. Howard will retire from the Bank of Marin board of directors, effective Jan. 3, 2022, the Novato-based institution stated.

She joined the board 25 years ago, in 1996.

She worked for 33 years in the telecommunications industry working for Pacific Bell as spokesperson for media, community relations and public affairs issues across a 24 county region. Since 2004, Howard has served as president of NOHOW Communications Consulting, a public affairs and public relations firm.

In her tenure on the Bank of Marin board, Howard has served as a member of the Compensation Committee since 1999, chairing the committee from 2002 to 2007. She has been a member of the Audit Committee from 2012 to 2015, a member of the Executive Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee since 2014 and most recently served as Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee.