Napa County up 35% in crop value with record in wine grape production

Napa County announced Tuesday that the famed wine region experienced a 35% increase in the gross value of its agricultural production last year, according to the latest crop report.

The $1.207 billion haul was dominated by a record wine grape crop, totaling $1.205 billion. The rest of the county’s agricultural production was nearly $3 million.

“In 2023, we finally had generous rains coming out of drought for the last few years,” Napa County Agricultural Commissioner Tracy Cleveland said.

This is the third official tally of the 2023 wine grape harvest in Napa County, following the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s statewide crush report releases in February, March and midsummer.

The ample moisture was punctuated by the cool temperatures coming at the right time of the season in spring and summer as the grapes are developing.

Rainfall at the Napa County Airport recorded between January through September last year was 21.21 inches. Normal is 13.51 inches.

The county’s top varietal, cabernet sauvignon, weighed in at 92,847 tons from over 25,000 acres and sold at an average price of $9,235 per ton.

Among the differences between the county and USDA reports is the latter breaks out prices paid to all growers and to those not related to the vintner. For sales to unrelated buyers, the price per ton averaged $8,929, according to the March update.

Second in line, chardonnay beat out merlot with its harvest over 5,628 acres in contrast to 3,632 acres of merlot. Still, as price goes, merlot sold at more than $1,000 more per ton on average. Merlot production was 12,300 tons, valued at an average of $4,716 per ton.

These three varietals account for three-quarters of all production and over 80% of the total wine grape value.

Maria Reznikova of Maria Concetto Winery in downtown Calistoga views the results as a mixed blessing.

“Overall, we’ve had good results over our harvest. But pricing is raised, and that worries me as a small producer,” she said.

She’s concerned consumers will eventually balk at paying the higher prices.

Vintner K.R. Rombauer agreed with the sentiment.

“I think the bottom line is, if we’re paying more money for the price of the fruit, then that will drive up the bottle price,” Rombauer said. “The challenge is to keep the price reasonable.”

“We have to be careful in this industry about getting ahead of ourselves. We’ve got to put ourselves in the customers’ shoes and need to be respectful of what customers are willing to spend,” he said. “Like: ‘Is the juice worth the squeeze.’”

Beyond fruit and nut crops being up year over year by almost $300 million in value, floral and nursery crops were harvested at $30,000 more.

Cleveland attributes the latter increase to many small family farmers’ interest in growing cactus and succulents.

And since the cities of Napa, St. Helena and Calistoga buoy Napa Valley with high-end restaurants, vegetable crops also saw an increase by nearly $100,000. That crop value was $478,900.

Local certified producers are growing more for these restaurants, the agricultural commissioner indicated.

Livestock and poultry as well as field crops saw a drop in the 2023 report. The former, valued at $1.3 million and $242,000, respectively, saw a reduction in unit value and more chicken farmers retiring, Cleveland explained.

With field crops dropping slightly to $338,300 for the year, the ag commissioner noted farmers swapping their hay fields for more vineyard acreage.

Field crops in 2022 had seen a more than 20% year-over-year increase from $292,800 to $374,400. Some of that rise was then attributed to an increase in hay production as farmers tried to fend off driving far distances for livestock feed. During the drought period, many farmers throughout the North Bay were forced to find an alternative supply to feed their cows and cattle as well as other livestock.

At the time, hay production values skyrocketed from $26,300 in 2021 to $169,400. Acreage in production tripled to 753, and yield doubled to 1.5 tons an acre.

2023 crop reports for Sonoma, Solano and Marin counties have not been released yet.