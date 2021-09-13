Napa custom winery Bin to Bottle expands; OneHope opens Rutherford winery, Bread & Butter opens Napa tasting room

Napa Valley-based custom crush winery and beverage service company Bin To Bottle has expanded services including bulk wine, barrel, and dry goods storage in Sonoma.

The company, with more than 70 clients, stated the expansion includes 4 million gallons of tank storage (tanks ranging from 800 to 72,000 gallons) and temperature-controlled warehouses for the storage of barrels, dry goods, and finished case goods.

“We are excited to offer these services to help our current clients grow their businesses and to help new clients respond to the challenges of the dynamic supply chain environment,” said John Wilkinson, managing partner of Bin To Bottle.

—

Bread & Butter Wines has opened a new Napa Valley tasting room.

Located at 3015 Silverado Trail, the tasting room includes mural by local Bay Area artist Maxfield Bala.

“The only thing more enjoyable than vineyard views? The vineyard wines,” states Bread & Butter winemaker and the 2018 Napa Valley Winemaker of the Year by the North Bay Business Journal, Linda Trotta. “I believe a good wine is a wine you like. We bring an unpretentious attitude to every wine, making each to be true to its varietal, the Napa Valley birthplace, and the year in which it was grown. No more, no less. Just good wine thoughtfully-crafted to be simply enjoyed.”

—

OneHope in the Napa Valley announced the opening of its flagship winery in Rutherford.

Access to OneHope Winery is available through membership of the 20/20 Collective - a unique group of like-minded individuals who are committed to social responsibility and philanthropy in their communities and worldwide.

The 20/20 Collective includes athletes and musicians, families and philanthropists, wine collectors and world-renowned doctors and scientists. Each member or "Visionary" receives spring and fall wine allocations that provide access to the most prestigious and limited production wines, use of the winery's many tasting spaces, and invitations to special events.

"What really stands out beyond extraordinary wine and beautiful surroundings is the deep sense of purpose connecting our community to a common mission and one another," CEO Jake Kloberdanz said. "From our winery to our wine club, to our community of over 10,000 Cause Entrepreneurs hosting thousands of wine fundraisers monthly, everything ONEHOPE does is focused on bringing people together with wine to create hope and lasting impact worldwide,"

OneHope Winery was designed architect Howard Backen and run by winemaker Mari Wells Coyle. The company launched in 2007 with the mission “to change the world by sharing wine and giving hope to nourish the future for generations to come. To date, OneHope has donated more than $7 million to meaningful nonprofits worldwide,” the company stated.

—

Applications for Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Santa Rosa Class 38 are being accepted through Sept. 28.

The program is designed to meet these challenges by providing a series of ten full-day sessions and three half-day leadership training sessions where you’ll gain an in-depth view of business and community issues, development to assume leadership roles, and exposure to community involvement opportunities.

—

Santa Rosa City Council approved a new zero waste food ware ordinance to reduce the community’s use and disposal of single-use food containers and utensils that contributes to street litter, marine pollution, harm to wildlife, greenhouse gas emissions and waste sent to the landfill.

The ordinance will go into effect beginning Jan.1, 2022, providing local food service establishments time to prepare for the transition. Businesses that the ordinance would create undue financial hardship or practical difficulty not generally available to other persons in similar circumstances, may apply for a one-time waiver for up to one year, not to exceed Jan. 1, 2023.

—

Alaska Airlines, which serves Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport, announced it is accelerating its fleet growth by exercising options early on 12 Boeing 737-9 aircraft. The option aircraft are now firm commitments for 2023 and 2024. This additional commitment brings Alaska's total firm 737-9 order to 93 aircraft, five of which are currently in service.

Alaska announced a restructured agreement with Boeing in December 2020 to acquire 68 737-9 aircraft between 2021 to 2024, with options for another 52 deliveries between 2023 and 2026. This year, the airline has exercised 25 of the options, including 13 planes in May. As part of this transaction, Alaska will add 25 options to backfill the ones that have been exercised.

Alaska's 737-9s are configured to carry 178 guests with 16 first class seats and 24 premium class seats.

—

California's Asian population grew by 25% in the past decade, making it the fastest growing ethnic group in the nation's most populous state, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Aug. 12.

California's white population plummeted by 24% between 2010 and 2020, confirming California is one of three states — along with New Mexico and Hawaii — where whites are not the largest ethnic group.

Hispanics surpassed whites as California's largest ethnic group in 2014. The Census data show California's Hispanic population grew by 11% to 15.5 million people, making up just shy of 40% of the state's nearly 40 million residents.

But it was the Asian population that had the biggest percentage gain over the past decade. California now has more than 6 million people of Asian descent — more than the total population of most other states.

Ten years ago, none of California's 58 counties counted Asians as their largest ethnic group. Now, two do: Alameda County, which includes the cities of Oakland and Berkeley, and Santa Clara County, home to San Jose — the nation's 10th most-populous city — and the technology capitol of Silicon Valley.

“I think the story nationwide focuses primarily on the Hispanic population, but in California ... I think the Asian population, in particular related to the growth in the younger age groups, is sort of a major driver of factors as to why we see this large increase over the past 10 years,” said Noli Brazil, a demographer at the UC Davis.