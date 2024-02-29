Napa, Marin, Solano, Sonoma commercial real estate transactions: Feb. 29 report

Send commercial real estate transactions to jquackenbush@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270 . See more transaction reports .

Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail and industrial properties in Napa, Marin, Solano and Sonoma counties via the following deals.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)

Sonoma County

8,940sf at 120 Stony Point Road, #140, Santa Rosa; office; National Instruments; na; SR Stony Point DE LLC; Brian Keegan, Dave Peterson & Shawn Johnson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Dec. 4, 2023

4,139sf at 3535 Industrial Drive, #B-1, Santa Rosa; industrial; Gracie Barra Santa Rosa; Rhonda Deringer of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; 3535 Industrial LLC; na; Jan. 31, 2024

2,520sf at 52 Mission Circle, #111 & 122, Santa Rosa; retail; Brass Ass Saloon; Doug Braik of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Epic Ventures Holdings Inc.; Rhonda Deringer of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Dec. 4, 2023

2,309sf at 1415 Fulton Road, #221, Santa Rosa; retail; AABA Fitness Corp.; na; Fulton Marketplace SS LP; Rhonda Deringer of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Aug. 14, 2023

1,400sf at 7300 Healdsburg Ave., #B2, Sebastopol; office; Trans-India Products (ShiKai Products); Jeffrey Wilmore of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Tombe Realty Trust; na; Dec. 20, 2023

1,186sf at 1425 Fulton Road, #6, Santa Rosa; retail; La Mexicana Ice Cream; Rhonda Deringer of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Fulton Marketplace SS LP; Rhonda Deringer of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Aug. 14, 2023

1,038sf at 860 Piner Road, #39, Santa Rosa; industrial; Julian Maese; Brian Keegan & Peter Briceno of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; McLaren Piner LLC; Brian Keegan & Peter Briceno of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Nov. 30, 2023

717sf at 2425 Cleveland Ave., #240, Santa Rosa; office; Pro Lashes Inc.; Doug Braik of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Souvercaze Professional Building; Doug Braik of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 7, 2024

630sf at 2425 Cleveland Ave., #140, Santa Rosa; office; Doctor Wellness Company LLC; Doug Braik of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Souvercaze Professional Building; Doug Braik of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 24, 2024

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

Marin County

San Rafael-based Jupiter Investments purchased the 11-apartment complex at 419 Prospect Ave. in San Rafael in January for $3.63 million from an affiliate of Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments. (Courtesy: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty) June 19, 2023

6,437sf at 419 Prospect Ave., San Rafael; multifamily (11 units); Jupiter Investments LLC; Michael Burke of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty; NCP Multifamily LLC (Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments); Marshall Jainchill of Marshall & Co. Property Management Inc.; Jan. 11, 2024; $3,630,000

Napa County

7,020sf at 603 California Blvd., Napa; office; James P. Raymond Trust 2008; Marie Rossi of Rossi Realty Investment Co.; Barbarick Living Trust; Michael Holcomb of W Real Estate; Feb. 2, 2024; $2,316,000

Solano County

The acre-sized property at 2525 Mankas Corner Road near Fairfield is one of only five designated agricultural tourism centers in Solano County's Suisun Valley, according to listing agent Andi Bosco of Bosco Real Estate. The property is fully leased to The Filling Station joint tasting room for local wine and beer, Suisun Valley Antiques/John's Hauling, and Simply Savvy interior design studio. One of the buyers in the late November 2023 sale was a trust for April Russell and Meredith Carter. Russell was a sixth-generation Mankas Corner resident who died Dec. 29, 2023, and Carter was her sister, according to Russell's obituary in the Fairfield Daily Republic. Dolores Russell, whose trust sold the property, was April Russell's grandmother, the memorial said. (Courtesy: Bosco Real Estate)

43,560sf at 2525 Mankas Corner Road, Fairfield; retail (agritourism); Meredith M. Carter & April Russell Trust; Andi Bosco of Bosco Real Estate; Dolores Russell Trust; Andi Bosco of Bosco Real Estate; Nov. 28, 2023; $1,850,000

7,173sf at 737 Texas St., Fairfield; retail; Darpan Foods Inc.; Eric Dakin of Dakin & Dakin Commercial; Reynolds Survivors Trust; Bob Sanders of Century 21 Epic; Jan. 31, 2024; $960,000

3,000sf at 1132 Tennessee St., Vallejo; office; Abdullah Hamdi; Gerri A. Kalk of Davis & Associates; Thomas E. Cirimele Living Trust & Michael Aldredge Revocable Trust; Diana Haney of Davis & Associates; Jan. 30, 2024; $675,000

Sonoma County

67,082sf at 5390 Old Redwood Highway, Santa Rosa; industrial land (1.54 acres); Roberto Cruz Cepeda & Maria Del Carmen Perez Mendez; Omar Kharroub of Remax Capital; Raymond and Donna M. Ramirez Trust; Philip Wright of Wright Realty; Feb. 13, 2024; $950,000

15,020sf at 2901 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Pure Vida Recovery Services LLC; Jennifer Peschken of HomeSmart Advantage Realty; Lecoop LLC; Matthew Martinez of Diamond Real Estate Group; Jan. 2, 2024; $3,200,000

3,130sf at 1208 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; office; Berghof Family Trust; Ernest Berghof of Berghof Realty; Sannel Family Living Trust; Joseph Fraguglia of Coldwell Banker Realty; Jan. 26, 2024; $640,000

2,480sf at 125 Foss Creek Circle, Healdsburg; office condominium; Emily Jane Rosenberg Family Trust; Eric Drew of Healdsburg Sotheby's International Realty; 125 Foss Creek Circle LLC; Eric Drew of Healdsburg Sotheby's International Realty; Feb. 5, 2024; $1,630,000

1,151sf at 829 E. Washington St., Petaluma; office; Murrin 1999 Family Trust; Nicholas Pruett of Century 21 Epic; King Family 2003 Trust; Jeremy & Peg King of Coldwell Banker Realty; Feb. 14, 2024; $683,000