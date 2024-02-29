Napa, Marin, Solano, Sonoma commercial real estate transactions: Feb. 29 report
Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail and industrial properties in Napa, Marin, Solano and Sonoma counties via the following deals.
LEASES
Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date (occupancy date)
Sonoma County
8,940sf at 120 Stony Point Road, #140, Santa Rosa; office; National Instruments; na; SR Stony Point DE LLC; Brian Keegan, Dave Peterson & Shawn Johnson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Dec. 4, 2023
4,139sf at 3535 Industrial Drive, #B-1, Santa Rosa; industrial; Gracie Barra Santa Rosa; Rhonda Deringer of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; 3535 Industrial LLC; na; Jan. 31, 2024
2,520sf at 52 Mission Circle, #111 & 122, Santa Rosa; retail; Brass Ass Saloon; Doug Braik of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Epic Ventures Holdings Inc.; Rhonda Deringer of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Dec. 4, 2023
2,309sf at 1415 Fulton Road, #221, Santa Rosa; retail; AABA Fitness Corp.; na; Fulton Marketplace SS LP; Rhonda Deringer of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Aug. 14, 2023
1,400sf at 7300 Healdsburg Ave., #B2, Sebastopol; office; Trans-India Products (ShiKai Products); Jeffrey Wilmore of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Tombe Realty Trust; na; Dec. 20, 2023
1,186sf at 1425 Fulton Road, #6, Santa Rosa; retail; La Mexicana Ice Cream; Rhonda Deringer of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Fulton Marketplace SS LP; Rhonda Deringer of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Aug. 14, 2023
1,038sf at 860 Piner Road, #39, Santa Rosa; industrial; Julian Maese; Brian Keegan & Peter Briceno of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; McLaren Piner LLC; Brian Keegan & Peter Briceno of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Nov. 30, 2023
717sf at 2425 Cleveland Ave., #240, Santa Rosa; office; Pro Lashes Inc.; Doug Braik of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Souvercaze Professional Building; Doug Braik of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Feb. 7, 2024
630sf at 2425 Cleveland Ave., #140, Santa Rosa; office; Doctor Wellness Company LLC; Doug Braik of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Souvercaze Professional Building; Doug Braik of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.; Jan. 24, 2024
SALES
Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value
Marin County
6,437sf at 419 Prospect Ave., San Rafael; multifamily (11 units); Jupiter Investments LLC; Michael Burke of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty; NCP Multifamily LLC (Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments); Marshall Jainchill of Marshall & Co. Property Management Inc.; Jan. 11, 2024; $3,630,000
Napa County
7,020sf at 603 California Blvd., Napa; office; James P. Raymond Trust 2008; Marie Rossi of Rossi Realty Investment Co.; Barbarick Living Trust; Michael Holcomb of W Real Estate; Feb. 2, 2024; $2,316,000
Solano County
43,560sf at 2525 Mankas Corner Road, Fairfield; retail (agritourism); Meredith M. Carter & April Russell Trust; Andi Bosco of Bosco Real Estate; Dolores Russell Trust; Andi Bosco of Bosco Real Estate; Nov. 28, 2023; $1,850,000
7,173sf at 737 Texas St., Fairfield; retail; Darpan Foods Inc.; Eric Dakin of Dakin & Dakin Commercial; Reynolds Survivors Trust; Bob Sanders of Century 21 Epic; Jan. 31, 2024; $960,000
3,000sf at 1132 Tennessee St., Vallejo; office; Abdullah Hamdi; Gerri A. Kalk of Davis & Associates; Thomas E. Cirimele Living Trust & Michael Aldredge Revocable Trust; Diana Haney of Davis & Associates; Jan. 30, 2024; $675,000
Sonoma County
67,082sf at 5390 Old Redwood Highway, Santa Rosa; industrial land (1.54 acres); Roberto Cruz Cepeda & Maria Del Carmen Perez Mendez; Omar Kharroub of Remax Capital; Raymond and Donna M. Ramirez Trust; Philip Wright of Wright Realty; Feb. 13, 2024; $950,000
15,020sf at 2901 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Pure Vida Recovery Services LLC; Jennifer Peschken of HomeSmart Advantage Realty; Lecoop LLC; Matthew Martinez of Diamond Real Estate Group; Jan. 2, 2024; $3,200,000
3,130sf at 1208 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; office; Berghof Family Trust; Ernest Berghof of Berghof Realty; Sannel Family Living Trust; Joseph Fraguglia of Coldwell Banker Realty; Jan. 26, 2024; $640,000
2,480sf at 125 Foss Creek Circle, Healdsburg; office condominium; Emily Jane Rosenberg Family Trust; Eric Drew of Healdsburg Sotheby's International Realty; 125 Foss Creek Circle LLC; Eric Drew of Healdsburg Sotheby's International Realty; Feb. 5, 2024; $1,630,000
1,151sf at 829 E. Washington St., Petaluma; office; Murrin 1999 Family Trust; Nicholas Pruett of Century 21 Epic; King Family 2003 Trust; Jeremy & Peg King of Coldwell Banker Realty; Feb. 14, 2024; $683,000